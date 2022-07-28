WATCH | Ostrich spotted running on Gauteng highway

An ostrich was seen running around on the N14 Krugersdorp, between the Malibongwe and William Nicol off-ramps.

The ostrich was last seen on the highway in the Diepsloot area, and its whereabouts are still unknown.

According to Randburg SPCA inspector, Bradley Hughes, the team rushed to the scene as soon as they were informed about the ostrich, but were unable to locate it.

In video footage posted on social media on Thursday morning, the ostrich can be seen running on the side of the highway as cars pass by.



"We drove around for almost an hour asking people if they had seen it, but they all said no.

"What also made it difficult was that the people who posted the video of the ostrich on the highway did not give us a date or time as to when the video was taken, so we're not even sure if it happened today [Thursday] or yesterday," Hughes explained.

According to Hughes, the organisation had no idea where the ostrich might have escaped from, but given the number of plots near the highway, the likelihood was high that one of the ostrich's owners had rescued it.



