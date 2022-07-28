46m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Ostrich spotted running on Gauteng highway

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An ostrich was spotted running on a Gauteng highway.
An ostrich was spotted running on a Gauteng highway.
Screenshot

An ostrich was seen running around on the N14 Krugersdorp, between the Malibongwe and William Nicol off-ramps.

The ostrich was last seen on the highway in the Diepsloot area, and its whereabouts are still unknown.

According to Randburg SPCA inspector, Bradley Hughes, the team rushed to the scene as soon as they were informed about the ostrich, but were unable to locate it.

READ | David Attenborough throws weight behind Betty's Bay baboon activists

In video footage posted on social media on Thursday morning, the ostrich can be seen running on the side of the highway as cars pass by.

"We drove around for almost an hour asking people if they had seen it, but they all said no.

"What also made it difficult was that the people who posted the video of the ostrich on the highway did not give us a date or time as to when the video was taken, so we're not even sure if it happened today [Thursday] or yesterday," Hughes explained.

According to Hughes, the organisation had no idea where the ostrich might have escaped from, but given the number of plots near the highway, the likelihood was high that one of the ostrich's owners had rescued it.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburggreentraffic
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
21% - 3297 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
58% - 9319 votes
SA was never ready
21% - 3357 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.50
+1.3%
Rand - Pound
20.03
+1.4%
Rand - Euro
16.77
+1.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.50
+1.6%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.3%
Gold
1,752.64
+1.1%
Silver
19.97
+4.6%
Palladium
2,086.21
+2.7%
Platinum
888.99
-0.2%
Brent Crude
106.62
+2.1%
Top 40
62,170
+0.3%
All Share
68,611
+0.3%
Resource 10
62,428
+1.3%
Industrial 25
84,469
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,310
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo