WATCH | Our home will never again be quiet - three of the Cape Town quadruplets home from hospital

Lisalee Solomons
  • Cape Town triplets Claire, Chloe and Cleo have finally been discharged from hospital.
  • Originally quadruplets, their brother, Cole, died just over a week after birth.
  • Parents Berenice Jacobs and Melvin Loots say they have made peace with their home never again being quiet.

They're home! Two months after their birth, Tafelsig's triplets have been discharged from a Cape Town hospital. And, the proud parents say they have made peace with their home never again being quiet.

After the heartbreak of losing one of their babies shortly after birth, Berenice Jacobs and Melvin Loots welcomed their girls to their Mitchells Plain home last Monday.

Claire, Chloe and Cleo left Lentegeur Hospital after their extended stay as they had been underweight.

Berenice Jacobs with her three daughters Clair, Cleo and Chloe Loots.
Babies
The family jokingly said their house will never again be quiet.

"Claire was the smallest of them all as she only weighed just over 1.6 kilograms (when transferred from Groote Schuur Hospital). The doctors were very worried as to why the girls weren't picking up weight, so we had to stay until they saw signs of their weight improving," Berenice said.

READ | PICS: 'Best birthday present ever' - mom gives birth to quadruplets days before she turns 36

"Having to spend every day in the hospital since I gave birth was really not a joyride. I was getting bored and just wanted to go home and be with my family."

It was heartbreaking leaving the hospital without her baby boy, Cole, who died nine days after birth.

"I still think of him. I miss him. I would've loved to leave the hospital with all four of my babies but unfortunately that wasn't God's plan," the emotional mom said.

She said:

I still held him the morning before the doctors called me [later that day] to tell me that Cole wasn't going to make it as he had complications after the birth. I was very sad. I still am. But I know he is in a better place and happy that his sisters are still with us.
   

Berenice hasn't gotten much sleep since bringing home her daughters.

"I'm so tired. The girls keep me very busy," she said.

"It's like when they are sleeping, they can tell that I'm not around, and will then start crying. When the one girl starts crying, then the other two start."

Their proud father said he can't keep his eyes off his babies.

nap time
When News24 visited the family, they were busy putting the girls to sleep as it was their nap time.

"I've longed for the day when I can be a dad to a girl. Now I've been blessed with three of them. I'm very happy," he said.

He recently started a new temporary job in Table View, but when his wife told him she would be home with the babies last Monday, he couldn't wait to knock off.

READ | I've always wanted a girl, now I'm getting three - Tafelsig mom expecting quadruplets

"Driving in the taxi, I kept telling the driver to drive faster because I just wanted to hold my girls," he said.

And it was "love at first sight".

"I feel so blessed. We might not have the best things in life but at least all my kids are healthy and doing well," he said.

The couple are already parents to three boys.

kids
Jordon Jacobs, 11, says he loves putting his sisters to sleep.

Melvin is grateful for his new job, hoping that he will soon be able to buy the girls necessities like a cot, pram and nappies.

"We are working towards getting a cupboard for the babies as their clothes are all still in plastic bags. And we need to buy them a bath."

But their first priority is ensuring the infants gain some weight.

"We are not done with the hospital yet. I have to take the girls in every week for check-ups. It's a struggle to carry them with me on public transport as we don't have a car. People are not always available to travel with me, so I must carry them alone," Berenice said.

Grandmother Lorna Jacobs said she was overwhelmed with the new additions to the family.

"Grannies love having grandkids, and the three girls just bring extra joy for me. I love helping my daughter care for the kids. It makes me very happy," she said.

