36m ago

add bookmark

Watch out for stranded turtle hatchlings, Western Cape beachgoers urged

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation has urged beachgoers to be on the look out for sea turtle hatchlings.
Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation has urged beachgoers to be on the look out for sea turtle hatchlings.
Two Oceans Aquarium
  • Annually, sea turtle hatchlings wash up on Western Cape beaches.
  • The Two Oceans Aquarium has requested beachgoers to assist in rescuing them.
  • Without the support of the public, hundreds of sea turtles would have died over the years.

Tired, dehydrated and cold, stranded turtle hatchlings rely on kind-hearted beachgoers to ensure they survive.

And as the time comes when these baby turtles are most likely to be washed up on Western Cape shores, the Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation has urged beachgoers to be on the lookout for them.

The sea turtle hatchlings wash up on Western Cape beaches annually, after they are carried astray by strong currents, said the foundation in a statement.

"This is an annual occurrence as loggerhead sea turtles hatch on the beaches of northern KwaZulu-Natal and are then carried south by the Agulhas current. Due to injury, dehydration and hypothermia, some of these hatchlings unfortunately wash up onto the beaches around the Western Cape," it added.

sea turtle
Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation has urged beachgoers to be on the look out for sea turtle hatchlings.

This year's "stranding season" has so far been particularly quiet, and the foundation has called on beachgoers to "keep their eyes open for these tiny hatchlings".

"Nearly all of the sea turtles brought to the aquarium for rehabilitation are rescued by caring members of the public. Without the support of the public and those making use of the local beaches, hundreds of sea turtles would have died over the years," the statement said.

PICS | Cat survives miraculously after swallowing sharp needle

Should you come across a hatchling on the beach do not place it back in the water, the foundation cautioned.

Instead, place the hatchling in a dry container, with air holes and a dry towel, and keep it out of direct sunlight and wind. Then contact your nearest Turtle Rescue Network Point or phone 083 300 1663 for instructions.

"Even when not making use of the beaches, we can all be sea turtle rescuers by making better environmental choices. Choosing to use less plastic in your everyday life can make a big difference to sea turtles as the majority of those brought in to be rehabilitated by the aquarium foundation are found to have ingested plastic. And for many, this is a death sentence," the statement said.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Cheeky penguins, hungry turtles and happy caretakers: Behind the scenes at Cape Town's Two Oceans...
Yoshi the turtle has made it to Australia with a record journey of 37 000km!
WATCH | From squirting squid to shrimp smoothies - this is what's on the menu at Two Oceans Aquarium
Read more on:
two oceans aquariumcape townwestern capegreen
Lottery
2 bag R250K in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
39% - 2440 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 757 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
49% - 3012 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.95
(0.0)
GBP/ZAR
20.66
(0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.65
(0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.43
(0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(0.0)
Gold
1,732.47
(0.0)
Silver
25.06
(0.0)
Platinum
1,187.00
(0.0)
Brent Crude
64.57
(+4.2)
Palladium
2,677.39
(0.0)
All Share
66,834
(+3.2)
Top 40
61,244
(+3.3)
Financial 15
12,147
(+2.5)
Industrial 25
87,918
(+2.3)
Resource 10
67,491
(+5.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

26 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee

25 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee
'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition...

19 Mar

'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition winner in Cape Town
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo