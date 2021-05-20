WATCH | Parents, alumni, pupils protest at Redhill School over letter discouraging talks about Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Parents, alumni and some current pupils held a peaceful protest at Redhill School in Sandton.

This after the school sent out a letter/statement discouraging discussions on the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The school said it was never its intention to suppress or censor any form of debate.

"I matriculated two years ago from Redhill School. I am here because the Redhill statement that was released on the 14th of May goes against their ethos and values that they instilled in us over the past 10 years that I have been here at this school.

"I am here to protest and beg them to retract this statement. For them to remain silent on this matter is blatantly choosing the side of the oppressor," a former pupil, who would like to remain anonymous, told News24 outside the school.

News24 has seen the statement/letter released on 14 May which urges all families "to encourage their children not to discuss the issue at school and to desist from cancelling any other student on social media".

The letter signed by the school's executive head, Joseph Gerassi, stated given emotions surrounding the crisis and the age of the children, he did not believe there was anything to be gained from having them argue and debate with each other.

A parent of two former pupils and a current one, who attended the protest, said pupils were afforded freedom of speech.

"How can you stop a discussion like this, it is an ongoing current discussion - it is all over social media. Our kids are not blind, deaf or dumb, they can be allowed to have freedom of speech. It is not about religion, it is about humanity," Leila Motala said.

"How can you stop a discussion like this, it is an ongoing current discussion - it is all over social media. Our kids are not blind, deaf or dumb, they can be allowed to have freedom of speech. It is not about religion, it is about humanity," Leila Motala said.

"How can the school just shut the children up, the schools ethos is free to build, this is just not fair."

Motala added her children would learn from this experience, they should not be silenced, and they should be allowed to stand up and fight for human rights.



On 10 May, hundreds of Palestinians were wounded after Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Masjid in Jerusalem. Rubber bullets, tear gas and stun grenades were used on worshippers.

Palestinians were also evicted from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah - in east Jerusalem - to make way for Israeli settlers, according to reports.

On Thursday, Al Jazeera reported Israeli fighter jets bombed the Gaza Strip, leading to at least one Palestinian being killed and several others wounded. About 230 Palestinians, 65 of whom were children, have been killed in 11 days of violence. On the Israeli side, 12 people have been killed.

President Cyril Ramaphosa described the conflict in the region as being reminiscent of the apartheid era in South Africa, and called the attacks on Gaza "senseless, with devastating consequences".

Later on Thursday afternoon, Gerassi sent another letter, saying Redhill was deeply saddened by the current situation in the Middle East and it was never its intention to "suppress or censor any form of debate, especially one as important as the violent clashes in the Middle East".

"The Redhill School Trust, executive team and staff remain fiercely committed to facilitating healthy debate in the spirit of ubuntu that allows our students to develop their views and knowledge on a number of issues, including the conflict in the Middle East.

"While this practice already forms an integral part of our school philosophy and day-to-day running, we have engaged further with our senior students to ensure that our processes and policies truly reflect our diverse student body," the letter read.