WATCH | Parents identify bodies of 5 pupils killed in horror Cape Town crash

Parents of the pupils killed in a horror crash in Mitchells Plain on Tuesday had the daunting task of identifying their children's bodies.

Five children, all from Khayelitsha, were killed when the Toyota Hilux bakkie they were travelling in crashed into a traffic light on AZ Berman Drive.

Police arrested the 55-year-old driver of the bakkie.

Parents of the five pupils who were killed in a horrific crash on AZ Berman Drive in Beacon Valley on Tuesday had the daunting task of identifying their children's bodies at the Observatory Forensic Pathology Institute on Wednesday morning.

The Toyota Hilux bakkie, in which the children were travelling, allegedly hit the pavement, before crashing into a traffic light along AZ Berman Drive.The pupils were flung from the vehicle.

Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said all five of the deceased were from Khayelitsha.

By midday on Wednesday, only two families had identified their children, she said.

"There [are] only two viewing rooms at the institute. For now, two families have finished viewing their child's body. These were kids from different schools in Mitchells Plain. Their school uniform was used to identify the child so the parents could identify the correct child," Mbombo said.

The pupils were from Ridgeville Primary, Harvester Primary, Duneside Primary, Highlands Primary and Westpoort Primary.

According to the department, the youngest victim was only five years old.

The MEC said most of the parents had not seen their children's bodies yet, since they left for school on Tuesday morning.

"This will be the first time they identify their loved one's bodies. The parents did have counselling in Mitchells Plain yesterday [Tuesday]," Mbombo added.

Describing the mood as very sombre, she said the parents who had come to the Forensic Pathology Institute had been accompanied by extended family, friends and neighbours for support.

"This is very sad. Especially since it's Child Protection Week, where we are supposed to protect our children, [but] now we are sitting in this situation where all five children died," Mbombo added.

She said pathologists would soon complete the autopsies.

"According to the forensic pathologists, they might be able to complete the autopsies by late Wednesday evening or early Thursday morning so that, if there is a need for burials this week, the bodies would then be released back to the parents."

Mbombo said the 15-year-old pupil from Lentegeur, who was taken to Groote Schuur Hospital for medical treatment, was on the mend, buts still "critical".

"An operation was done on the [patient] last night [Tuesday]. So far, the patient is critical."

She added:

From what I heard, another pupil injured was admitted to Mitchells Plain Hospital on Tuesday and was discharged.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said a 55-year-old man had been arrested and charged with culpable homicide.

"[He] will appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court on Thursday," he said.

'She will be surely missed'

Provincial health department spokesperson Dr Doug Newman said the five bodies in the mortuary had not been tampered with in any way.

"The bodies were taken directly from the scene and are in the same condition as when they were brought in. No changes have been made," he said.

"The parents will see their children's body the way it was brought in, and then the autopsy will continue after the identification has concluded."

In a separate incident, a 12-year-old girl was knocked down and killed by a Toyota Quantum on Tuesday in Duinefontein Road, Heideveld.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said a culpable homicide case had been opened.

"A white Toyota Quantum struck her. A culpable homicide case was opened for investigation. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. No arrests have been made," Van Wyk added.

The school pupil had attended the Heideveld Primary School.

In a letter sent to parents, the school principal said the pupil had been on her way to school when the tragedy struck.

"[She] will be surely missed by staff and classmates who will [keep] her and the family in their prayers."

Mbombo said school transportation requirements had become a major concern.

"Any school transportation is supposed to meet the requirements."

Responsible driving and taking note that it is raining was key to ensuring safety on the roads, she added.