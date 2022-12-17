39m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | 'People are trying to make a living': Vendors moved away by police outside ANC Conference

accreditation
Kirthana Pillay
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article



  • Traders outside the Nasrec Expo centre were relocated by JMPD officers on Saturday.
  • Officers cited municipal bylaws as the reason for moving the vendors.
  • The ANC's elective conference is being held at Nasrec from 16 to 20 December.

ANC-merchandise vendors down the road from Nasrec Expo Centre are unhappy that police officers are making them move their stalls further away from where the ANC conference is taking place.

Initially, vendors applied for permits to sell their goods to delegates inside Nasrec, as at previous conferences. However, conference officials and police officers have denied them access to the expo centre this year.

Vendors were then given permission to set up their stalls at a Sasol petrol station on Nasrec Road by the station's management.

On Saturday morning, however, metro police were seen chasing vendors from the station, citing 'municipal bylaws' as the reason for the movement.

Some vendors relocated to the vacant land next to the station, while others gave up their trade for the day and decided to go home.

"The [station] owner doesn't have a problem, the government and the municipality have a problem. So we don't know who to listen to," clothing vendor Tumelo Meletse said.

Police ask vendors outside Nasrec Expo Centre to r
Police ask vendors outside Nasrec Expo Centre to relocate.

"[This conference] has so many issues," he added, referring to ANC's in-fighting.

Meletse has run his clothing business for five years and attended the last ANC conference in 2017 without incident. He sells ANC-branded caps and bucket hats, but makes most of his money from T-shirt sales.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's face adorned t-shirts and skirts, while former President Jacob Zuma's face could be seen on tablecloths.

ROLLING COVERAGE | Mabuza bemoans the state of the ANC 

He said that some delegates make it a point to support vendors at these conferences.

Another vendor said he did not understand why law enforcement was moving their businesses.

A sandwich salesman Michael Lufume said: "People are trying to make a living."

"Management of Sasol agreed that they can sell because Sasol sells perishable goods and those people are selling non-perishable ANC merchandise," he said.

Vendors sell ANC-branded goods outside Nasrec Expo
Vendors sell ANC-branded goods outside Nasrec Expo Centre.

Lufume said there are stark differences between the 2017 conference and the 2022 event.

"It was normal during CR17, but now we are not allowed to sell by the delegates. We have been [suppressed]," he said.

JMPD officer Xolani Fihla said that the municipality does have bylaws regarding informal trading that must be followed. "Traders need to have a permit and can't trade in some restricted spaces," he said.

Municipal bylaws state that the City may prohibit informal trading for special events "on such terms and conditions it deems fit, notwithstanding any trading permits issued".

Some vendors took no issue with the order from the metro police and obliged when they were asked to move. They said that the focus should be on the conference and that they did not want to cause trouble.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancgautengjohannesburganc conference 2022
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Who are South Africa's best bet to win the URC this season?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls
40% - 2241 votes
Lions
6% - 365 votes
Stormers
31% - 1751 votes
Sharks
23% - 1272 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey

16 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.64
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
21.42
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.69
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.79
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,793.20
0.0%
Silver
23.22
0.0%
Palladium
1,704.00
0.0%
Platinum
991.11
0.0%
Brent Crude
79.04
-2.8%
Top 40
66,897
0.0%
All Share
72,989
0.0%
Resource 10
70,868
0.0%
Industrial 25
91,086
0.0%
Financial 15
15,157
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am...

13 Dec

Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am just adding curtains'
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds

10 Dec

Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds
More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home...

06 Dec

More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home into a Christmas beacon
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo