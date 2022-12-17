WATCH | 'People are trying to make a living': Vendors moved away by police outside ANC Conference







Traders outside the Nasrec Expo centre were relocated by JMPD officers on Saturday.

Officers cited municipal bylaws as the reason for moving the vendors.

The ANC's elective conference is being held at Nasrec from 16 to 20 December.

ANC-merchandise vendors down the road from Nasrec Expo Centre are unhappy that police officers are making them move their stalls further away from where the ANC conference is taking place.

Initially, vendors applied for permits to sell their goods to delegates inside Nasrec, as at previous conferences. However, conference officials and police officers have denied them access to the expo centre this year.

Vendors were then given permission to set up their stalls at a Sasol petrol station on Nasrec Road by the station's management.



On Saturday morning, however, metro police were seen chasing vendors from the station, citing 'municipal bylaws' as the reason for the movement.



Some vendors relocated to the vacant land next to the station, while others gave up their trade for the day and decided to go home.



"The [station] owner doesn't have a problem, the government and the municipality have a problem. So we don't know who to listen to," clothing vendor Tumelo Meletse said.

News24 Alfonso Nqunjana

"[This conference] has so many issues," he added, referring to ANC's in-fighting.



Meletse has run his clothing business for five years and attended the last ANC conference in 2017 without incident. He sells ANC-branded caps and bucket hats, but makes most of his money from T-shirt sales.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's face adorned t-shirts and skirts, while former President Jacob Zuma's face could be seen on tablecloths.

He said that some delegates make it a point to support vendors at these conferences.



Another vendor said he did not understand why law enforcement was moving their businesses.



A sandwich salesman Michael Lufume said: "People are trying to make a living."



"Management of Sasol agreed that they can sell because Sasol sells perishable goods and those people are selling non-perishable ANC merchandise," he said.

News24 Alfonso Nqunjana

Lufume said there are stark differences between the 2017 conference and the 2022 event.



"It was normal during CR17, but now we are not allowed to sell by the delegates. We have been [suppressed]," he said.



JMPD officer Xolani Fihla said that the municipality does have bylaws regarding informal trading that must be followed. "Traders need to have a permit and can't trade in some restricted spaces," he said.



Municipal bylaws state that the City may prohibit informal trading for special events "on such terms and conditions it deems fit, notwithstanding any trading permits issued".



Some vendors took no issue with the order from the metro police and obliged when they were asked to move. They said that the focus should be on the conference and that they did not want to cause trouble.



