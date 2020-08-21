28m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | 'People have died here, people have found new life here' - Cape Town's 'Hospital of Hope' closes

Murray Williams
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Inside the Cape Town International Convention Centre, some patients died.
  • But vastly more were successfully cared for, treated - and survived.
  • Ultimately, the "Hospital of Hope" will be remembered as just that, Premier Alan Winde said. 

The "Hospital of Hope" – the field hospital transformed out of the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) – has shut its doors.

The 862 intermediate care facility – for patients who cannot care for themselves, but do not require intensive full hospital treatment – was opened on 8 June, ahead of the anticipated "peak" in Covid-19 cases in July.

At the time, this was part of the nationwide race to establish enough beds, to meet the anticipated number of sick patients predicted by the modellers advising the national government.

The Western Cape's health head of department, Dr Keith Cloete, recalled the days in early March when the pandemic had hit the province first in South Africa – with no time to plan or prepare.

The provincial government had decided on the spot: "Everybody in the Western Cape will be guaranteed a dignified experience."

On the basis of this commitment, the province decided to transform the CTICC into a massive temporary field hospital. It was paid for by a R42 million allocation made available.

The CTICC had not charged the provincial government rent – in agreement with the City of Cape Town, who is the majority owner.

"We always said we wanted to over-cater and I'm so happy we did. Imagine if these 862 beds had been full – and we'd had to go and find more? I'm so glad we didn't get to that space," Western Cape Premier Alan Winde explained.

Since the first patients arrived on 8 June, 1 502 patients were treated – and the last left seven days ago.

"And I always think about what would have happened to those 1 500 people had we not had this facility here?" Winde asked.

He did not say, however, if patients treated at the hospital had been sent there due to full capacity at other hospitals.

Cloete said even extremely old patients had survived – including a 104-year-old, a 93-year-old and an 88-year-old.

Bed number 862 was ceremoniously wheeled down one of the long wards, and its official sign handed over to Winde – who promised a "Wall of Remembrance" would be put in place at the CTICC – to forever remember its patients, and the staff who had cared for them.

"I salute each one of you," Dr Cloete told the assembled nurses, doctors and staff.

The uber-modern, cavernous halls will now return to their function as a world-class conference centre.

Cloete and Winde said lessons learned, from the speed of construction, digitisation of medical administration and a range of medical treatments at the "Hospital of Hope", would radically improve healthcare across the province in future.

Winde concluded: 

This place has changed forever. People have died here. People have found new life here. And people have cared for people here.

And equally: "It has changed all of us forever … it's an emotional day."

Cloete said: "This hospital has represented the best that humanity can be."

Related Links
CTICC Hospital of Hope to close as Covid-19 declines in Western Cape
93-year-old among latest to recover from Covid-19 in Western Cape as active cases reach 12 254
PIC | CTICC 'Hospital of Hope' patients stream in as Western Cape records 38 more Covid-19 deaths
Read more on:
alan windecape towncoronavirus
Lottery
5 players bag the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Blending families: When is the right time to introduce your new love interest to the kids?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Straight away, why wait?
18% - 138 votes
Only once I'm sure they're a keeper
71% - 556 votes
Not until we're engaged, or move in together
11% - 84 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.14
(+0.52)
ZAR/GBP
22.44
(+1.52)
ZAR/EUR
20.21
(+1.22)
ZAR/AUD
12.27
(+1.26)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.65)
Gold
1937.28
(-0.76)
Silver
26.70
(-2.62)
Platinum
919.00
(-0.12)
Brent Crude
45.38
(-0.87)
Palladium
2183.50
(+0.81)
All Share
55949.92
(+0.58)
Top 40
51669.18
(+0.56)
Financial 15
10224.12
(+2.67)
Industrial 25
74311.87
(+1.16)
Resource 10
56380.72
(-1.04)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

13 Aug

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20232.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo