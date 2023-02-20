WATCH | 'People lost everything': Heartache as floods destroy several Vaal homes

34m ago

  • Several houses along the Lochvaal area, Vanderbijlpark, and surrounds have been destroyed following floods.
  • The Department of Water and Sanitation announced at the weekend that 12 floodgates have been opened as a dam safety precaution.
  • Residents have been urged to be on high alert.

In the blink of an eye, streams of water gushed through the Vaal, destroying almost everything in its wake.

Several houses along the Lochvaal area, Vanderbijlpark, and surrounds have been destroyed while roads have been damaged and hundreds of people have been left homeless.

The Department of Water and Sanitation announced on Saturday that two more floodgates were opened at the Vaal Dam, as part of the department's safety precautions, bringing the total of gates opened at the dam to 12.

The department warned that high water levels and possible flooding were anticipated in Douglas in the Northern Cape, at the confluence of the Vaal and Orange rivers, due to releases from the Vanderkloof and Bloemhof dams.

Residents have been urged to be alert and to take heed of the possibility of evacuations to avoid loss of life.

Vaal resident Danie Boshoff told News24 that he was patrolling the Rietspruit area on Saturday morning when he warned residents there was a possibility of flooding.

“I confirmed to everybody that the water level was going down, but they had to be careful because we were still waiting for the water to come from the Randfontein side."

Twenty minutes later he received a call telling him that the Lochvaal bridge was under water. 

Boshoff said the Rietspruit bridge had also been completely wiped out and several houses had already been flooded.

“We tried to rescue people and some animals, but we couldn’t rescue most of them because it was really early in the morning. Luckily the people reacted really quickly and there wasn’t a loss of life,” he said.

Boshoff added that seven trapped people had to be rescued with a helicopter. Later that day, he received a call that more people were trapped close to the N1 on the Vaal River side.

“There were also houses flooded. More or less 30 to 40 houses were destroyed, because the community was staying close to the Vaal River. We managed to rescue 13 people. When SAPS and emergency services arrived, they managed to rescue the other people and some animals.”

Boshoff said the teams moved to Lochvaal bridge.

“There was so much water. In my 20 years living here, I have never seen the Lochvaal bridge under water."

He returned to the affected areas on Sunday morning to deliver bare essentials.

“Plenty of help is needed because, for some, that was their only place to stay. Some made a living out of their properties, but now [their properties are] demolished, and nothing is left.

“The floods were hectic.”

Boshoff said he was grateful for the quick response from emergency services and communities standing together.

“I must say that it brings tears to your eyes when you see you are fighting with your neighbour today and the next day, he is there to help you. That is how it should be, because we are here to help each other and not fight.

“It was magnificent to see,” he said.

Boshoff called for urgent assistance from the government.

“Government and the Emfuleni [Local Municipality] must step in and help the people. We are trying to do what we can today because we expect more water in the afternoon. We need action now and less talking.”

