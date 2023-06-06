1h ago

Share

WATCH | Driver killed after petrol tanker bursts into flames in Centurion crash

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Five people died in two separate crashes in the Tshwane and Ekurhuleni metros.
  • In the first incident, a driver died when he lost control of a petrol tanker, causing it to topple over and burst into flames.
  • Meanwhile, three women and a man died in a head-on collision on the N17 in Springs.

A petrol tanker driver burnt beyond recognition when he lost control of a vehicle carrying 40 000 litres of petrol, causing it to topple over and catch fire in Centurion in the Tshwane metro.

The accident happened just after 18:00 on the N1 north, near Botha Avenue.

Tshwane Emergency Services Department spokesperson Charles Mabaso said firefighters could see the smoke and flames from several kilometres away as they made their way to the scene just after 18:30. They could also hear multiple explosions.

READ | Driver arrested for allegedly smuggling illicit cigarettes worth R7.8m in a gas tanker

"Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters found a tanker that was lying on its side and engulfed by fire. They, together with law enforcement agencies and other emergency medical services, immediately closed off the N1, direction south and north, between Botha Avenue and the R21/N1 Flying Saucer Interchange."

Mabaso added that "human remains believed to be of the driver" were found in the tanker's cab.

He said:

The fire was subsequently extinguished once the fire in the ruptured and badly damaged tank was under control. The tanker was reported to have been carrying 40 000 litres of 93 octane petrol at the time of the accident.

The scene was handed over to the police.

Meanwhile, four people died shortly before 19:00 on the N17 highway in Springs when a VW Polo and BMW sedan collided head on, the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) said.

There were three women in the Polo and a man in the BMW.

Jaws of lives were used to extract them from the wreckage.

All of them died at the scene.

According to the EMPD, the cause of the accident is still under investigation and "the use of intoxicating substances is not excluded from investigations."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pretoriagautengaccidents
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Many companies are asking employees to return to office full time after years of remote/hybrid settings. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I can't wait to be back!
19% - 517 votes
No thanks, remote work is the future
23% - 628 votes
Hybrid is the best option to keep everyone happy
59% - 1625 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

30 May

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.21
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
23.89
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.57
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.79
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.1%
Platinum
1,027.55
+2.2%
Palladium
1,406.34
0.0%
Gold
1,957.95
-0.2%
Silver
23.45
-0.5%
Brent Crude
76.71
+0.8%
Top 40
71,145
-0.4%
All Share
76,338
-0.4%
Resource 10
68,917
-0.6%
Industrial 25
103,404
-0.4%
Financial 15
14,992
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay

03 Jun

PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

29 May

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo