WATCH | Driver killed after petrol tanker bursts into flames in Centurion crash

Five people died in two separate crashes in the Tshwane and Ekurhuleni metros.

In the first incident, a driver died when he lost control of a petrol tanker, causing it to topple over and burst into flames.

Meanwhile, three women and a man died in a head-on collision on the N17 in Springs.

A petrol tanker driver burnt beyond recognition when he lost control of a vehicle carrying 40 000 litres of petrol, causing it to topple over and catch fire in Centurion in the Tshwane metro.

The accident happened just after 18:00 on the N1 north, near Botha Avenue.

Tshwane Emergency Services Department spokesperson Charles Mabaso said firefighters could see the smoke and flames from several kilometres away as they made their way to the scene just after 18:30. They could also hear multiple explosions.

"Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters found a tanker that was lying on its side and engulfed by fire. They, together with law enforcement agencies and other emergency medical services, immediately closed off the N1, direction south and north, between Botha Avenue and the R21/N1 Flying Saucer Interchange."

Mabaso added that "human remains believed to be of the driver" were found in the tanker's cab.



He said:

The fire was subsequently extinguished once the fire in the ruptured and badly damaged tank was under control. The tanker was reported to have been carrying 40 000 litres of 93 octane petrol at the time of the accident.

The scene was handed over to the police.



Meanwhile, four people died shortly before 19:00 on the N17 highway in Springs when a VW Polo and BMW sedan collided head on, the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) said.

There were three women in the Polo and a man in the BMW.

Jaws of lives were used to extract them from the wreckage.

All of them died at the scene.

According to the EMPD, the cause of the accident is still under investigation and "the use of intoxicating substances is not excluded from investigations."



