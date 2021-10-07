WATCH | Phoenix election posters: ANC to report DA to human rights commission, says Jessie Duarte

The ANC will report the DA to the SAHRC for posters placed in Phoenix, Durban.

The party is seeking legal advice on whether to report the matter to the IEC.

The DA has since removed the posters.

The ANC is set to report the DA to the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) - and is also seeking legal advice whether to report the official opposition to the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC).



"For us, this poster is unacceptable, and the action we are taking is to formally lodge a complaint with the SAHRC. This is something that needs to be interrogated by the SAHRC and it needs to be understood, whether it is appropriate for any political party in SA to be promoting racism and to be promoting criminality," ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said.

Duarte was addressing the media at the Phoenix Plaza during a blitz campaign in the area, ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to the province at the weekend.

Her comments come after the DA placed election posters in Phoenix, a historically-Indian area, that read: "The ANC called you racists," and "The DA calls you heroes". It referred to the alleged racial tension in Phoenix, which surfaced during the civil unrest in July.

The DA quickly backtracked after a massive national backlash, with the party's KZN chairperson, Dean Macpherson, taking responsibility.

In a statement he said: "In my sincere effort to honour the bravery and heroism of law-abiding citizens, who were left to fend for themselves during the July riots and insurrections, the posters have regretfully caused hurt to some people. I am deeply sorry and apologise for this."

He added that the posters were not sanctioned by the DA leader - and campaign leadership was arranging for the removal of the posters.



Duarte said it was nothing new from the DA's "colonial mentality".

"Over the last 30 years, the DA has in every campaign had a fight-back campaign and brought forward their colonial mentality of divide and rule as they've done in the Western Cape, and they are hoping they can use race as a mechanism to get people to vote for them as a better option than any other option.

"Our view is that, when you promote racism, you've already lost the cause. More importantly, that poster promotes vigilantism and criminality. People died in Phoenix, people of all national groups died in Phoenix, and died in a way that was unacceptable to all of us," she said.

Duarte added that criminality could not be condoned and that the perpetrators "must be arrested, no questions about that".

"If you are guilty for having burnt and looted a mall, that's a crime, we can't justify that. It doesn't matter what we call it. Some are calling it an insurrection, others are calling it a well-planned targeted offensive. What it was, was an offensive against the people of SA."

Duarte said, whatever we think about it, somebody sat down and decided, close off the N3, so food cannot come in.

"When people are hungry, they are angry. People used poor people's sentiments to loot malls and people died."

Duarte said that, despite the DA removing the posters, they would move forward with lodging a formal complaint and would be seeking legal advice on reporting the matter to the IEC.

"Our lawyers are investigating that now. We haven't made a decision on that yet. We all signed the IEC code of conduct. The fundamental is that you adhere to the principle set out in the Republic of SA. In SA, non-racialism and non-sexism is a fundamental legacy of our Constitution and, when you fight against that, you are, in fact, breaching the Constitution in our country."

Duarte said the DA was possibly pandering to some that would buy into their rhetoric, but there was no justification for racism and murder.



"Anybody under circumstances where they feel threatened might want to protect themselves. We understood that. But killing people…there were people dying. The conversation we must have is how do we react during that crisis.

"So, yes, there might be people who see themselves as heroes and might be pandering to that sentiment, but it's a sentiment that cannot go anywhere.

"Our message is that we must build cohesion in this community. We have no other option. People live together here. There's no barrier. There's no passbook for African people," she added.