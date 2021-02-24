1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Police clash with protesting Saftu members in Cape Town

Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Earlier on Wednesday, police warned protesters they were not allowed to march to Parliament. 
  • Police spokesperson Andrè Traut confirmed two people were arrested during a clash between the police and protesters. 
  • Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, commenting on the protest, said he was open to engagement.

The SA Federation Trade Union has reacted with dismay at the way some of its members were treated after clashing with the police in Keizergracht Street, Cape Town, ahead of the Budget speech in Parliament.

The federation's Western Cape organiser, Nomacebo Mbayo, told News24 it was challenging lockdown regulations around gatherings.

"We believe the government is using these regulations to suppress dissent. Other gatherings are permitted in the current regulations, except for political gatherings and we strongly believe that this is an attack on our right to protest. The Covid-19 gathering regulations are irrational and unconstitutional - they must be scrapped," she said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the police warned protesters they were not allowed to march to Parliament.

Instead of marching, the federation arranged for a motorcade to drive to Parliament, but the police said this too was not allowed.

Protesters then got into their vehicles and were stopped as they made their way to Parliament. Stun grenades were used to disperse the group and two protest leaders were arrested.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said: "This office can confirm that two people were arrested this afternoon in Cape Town for an offence in terms of the Disaster Management Act. Once charged, they are expected to make a court appearance in Cape Town."

READ | Chaos unfolds in Cape Town as Saftu protest shut down by police

The federation had initially applied for a permit, but it was denied by the City of Cape Town.

NPO Right To Know, who joined the march, also applied, but its application was also denied.

Among one of the issues the federation is protesting is the high unemployment rate.

On Tuesday, StatsSA released the employment data for the fourth quarter of 2020, which indicated that unemployment was now at 32.5% - the highest since 2008.

The General Industrial Workers' Union of SA's Abeedah Adams said the union was unhappy with the level of force used by the police.

"Our provincial secretary, who they just threw in the police van, had just suffered from a stroke recently and we asked them [the police] to release them, there was no law that was broken.

"We are going to demand that action be taken against these police officers."

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni held a media briefing after his budget speech and commented on the federation's demands for a minimum wage of R12 000.

"Government sets the national minimum wage based on a panel of experts and the Department of Labour is responsible for that function. Protesting, to me, is not helpful perhaps to make us aware of the difficulty of the minimum wage. I would have gone to speak to them," he said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townprotests
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
36% - 1853 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
27% - 1396 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 1877 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.48
(+0.40)
ZAR/GBP
20.49
(+0.21)
ZAR/EUR
17.63
(+0.22)
ZAR/AUD
11.54
(-0.36)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.87)
Gold
1801.45
(-0.23)
Silver
27.85
(+0.78)
Platinum
1265.06
(+1.48)
Brent Crude
64.18
(+0.19)
Palladium
2435.99
(+4.70)
All Share
66200.76
(+0.42)
Top 40
60747.41
(+0.42)
Financial 15
12354.99
(+0.99)
Industrial 25
86550.38
(-0.10)
Resource 10
66735.02
(+0.89)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21055.13) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo