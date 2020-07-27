WATCH | Police come under attack in Atlantis, fire back at protesters

Police in Atlantis are seen being approached by a surging crowd of protesters.

Members retreat, but mount a rearguard action - firing back at the approaching crowd.

This was one of several violent clashes between the state and protesters across greater Cape Town.

A video doing the rounds shows police coming under attack by protesters in Atlantis on Monday - and returning fire with a variety of weapons.



This follows multiple protests at various points in the Cape Town metro on Monday.

In the video, a crowd appears to attempt to storm the police's position, and SAPS members can be seen returning fire with public order policing weaponry as the crowd runs closer. In the video, a SAPS member can also be seen firing back with a handgun.

Brigadier Novela Potelwa, spokesperson for the Western Cape police commissioner, said the attack took place this morning in the West Coast district of Cape Town.

PICS | Gatvol Capetonian calls it a day but other protests continue in Cape Town

"Police are on the scene on Silverstream Road in Mamre, where approximately 200 persons have been protesting. The protest action has seen barricading of the road with burning tyres," Potelwa said.

"At some point, the group attacked the police. Six suspects have been arrested. The police are keeping a watchful eye on the situation," Potelwa said.

"A police officer was injured in the face as the forces were pelted with stones."

At the time of publication, no injuries had been reported among protesters.

Potelwa did not elaborate on the use of weapons.

At several other sites across greater Cape Town, SAPS and City of Cape Town agencies faced burning barricades, stone throwing and crowds of protesters.

This included Bellville South, Kraaifontein and the R300.