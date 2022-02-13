WATCH | Police confiscate gun from drunk KwaZulu-Natal cop seen along the road

A video of a drunk policeman is making the rounds on social media.

The cop was in full uniform and his firearm visible on his belt.

SAPS say the policeman's firearm was taken for "safekeeping".

A video of a drunk Kwazulu-Natal police sergeant, dressed in uniform, and with his firearm visible on his belt, has been doing the rounds on social media.

The officer can be seen clinging to a wooden pole before falling backward onto the grass.

A schoolgirl is seen helping the officer.

On Wednesday, the station commander of Osizweni SAPS received a video clip, which was going viral on social media, of a policeman under the influence of alcohol. The policeman is in full SAPS attire.

The video was posted hours before President Cyril Ramaphosa was due to deliver his sixth State of the Nation Address on Thursday, 10 February, at the Cape Town City Hall.

"It is also clear that the member was carrying his service pistol during this incident. The officer was identified as a sergeant stationed at Osizweni SAPS," said police spokesperson Jay Naicker.

Naicker said police went to the member's house, and seized the service pistol for "safekeeping".

"A departmental investigation has been registered against the member and it is suspected that incident took place on Friday, 4 February," said Naicker.

Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) said the facts around what could possibly have taken place are yet to be determined.

"We are, as a union, concerned about the negative imagery that has been portrayed of policing in the country. It is important for members to conduct themselves in a manner that inspires confidence among communities because, if we are to have an impact in fulfilling our constitutional mandate of keeping South Africans safe and secure, there needs to be good working relations between police and communities," said Popcru.

