1h ago

Share

WATCH | Police destroy more than 15 000 guns in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Police destroyed more than 15 000 firearms in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng.
  • Some of the firearms were confiscated and others were voluntarily surrendered to them.
  • All the arms underwent ballistics testing to ensure they had not been used in any crimes.

Police destroyed more than 15 000 firearms - some seized and others voluntarily surrendered to the state - in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng, on Thursday.

The 15 700 firearms were among more than 54 500 firearms removed from circulation since April 2022 through a firearms destruction process, national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola said. He oversaw the demolition process.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said all the firearms that were destroyed were subjected to ballistics testing to determine whether they had been used in the commission of a crime. All of them, she said, had been cleared.

Mathe added that 800 of the confiscated firearms were seized during Operation Shanela raids.

The operation, launched in May, is being rolled out across the country and involves weekly high-density operations from Thursdays to Mondays, when crime is most prevalent.

READ | Heists decreasing in Gauteng, but spreading to other provinces – cash-in-transit association

Under Operation Shanela, 47 848 arrests for various crimes have been made.

"Through Operation Shanela, police have to date recovered and/or confiscated close to 800 firearms since the inception of these high-density operations," said Mathe.

"The SAPS will continue to intensify operations to detect and remove illegal firearms and ammunition from the streets of South Africa, as they pose a threat to the safety and security of the inhabitants of this country."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsgautengvanderbijlparkcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your view on the recent survey showing 62% of South Africans believe most politicians are corrupt?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Sounds pretty accurate
24% - 2319 votes
Expected a higher number
74% - 7129 votes
SA corruption is exaggerated
2% - 153 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

04 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.13
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
24.39
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.81
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.71
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.9%
Platinum
906.94
-0.0%
Palladium
1,232.20
-0.1%
Gold
1,914.90
+0.2%
Silver
22.69
-0.1%
Brent Crude
76.52
-0.2%
Top 40
69,359
+0.8%
All Share
74,665
+0.7%
Resource 10
61,336
+1.9%
Industrial 25
103,222
+0.4%
Financial 15
15,929
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team

06 Jul

Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team
WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together

04 Jul

WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together
WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement

04 Jul

WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement
WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth

04 Jul

WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo