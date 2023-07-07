WATCH | Police destroy more than 15 000 guns in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng

Police destroyed more than 15 000 firearms in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng.

Some of the firearms were confiscated and others were voluntarily surrendered to them.

All the arms underwent ballistics testing to ensure they had not been used in any crimes.

Police destroyed more than 15 000 firearms - some seized and others voluntarily surrendered to the state - in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng, on Thursday.

The 15 700 firearms were among more than 54 500 firearms removed from circulation since April 2022 through a firearms destruction process, national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola said. He oversaw the demolition process.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said all the firearms that were destroyed were subjected to ballistics testing to determine whether they had been used in the commission of a crime. All of them, she said, had been cleared.

Mathe added that 800 of the confiscated firearms were seized during Operation Shanela raids.

The operation, launched in May, is being rolled out across the country and involves weekly high-density operations from Thursdays to Mondays, when crime is most prevalent.

Under Operation Shanela, 47 848 arrests for various crimes have been made.

"Through Operation Shanela, police have to date recovered and/or confiscated close to 800 firearms since the inception of these high-density operations," said Mathe.

"The SAPS will continue to intensify operations to detect and remove illegal firearms and ammunition from the streets of South Africa, as they pose a threat to the safety and security of the inhabitants of this country."



