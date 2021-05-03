WATCH | Police fire rubber bullets at service delivery protesters in Johannesburg

1h ago

  • Rubber bullets were fired at protesting Klipfontein residents.
  • Residents barricaded Allandale Road, demanding services from the City of Johannesburg.
  • Mayor Geoff Makhubo promised to visit the area and engage with residents. 

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers fired rubber bullets at protesting residents of Klipfontein, who had barricaded roads to demand services.

Groups of residents closed the busy Allandale Road, which disrupted the flow of traffic.

Protests began at 05:00, with residents demanding a new clinic, police station and roads. They also complained of water shortages.

They further claimed the City of Johannesburg had failed to provide the area with services.

Residents have demanded that they be addressed by the mayor, Geoff Makhubo.

A resident, who identified herself as Boitumelo Lebese, vowed to continue protesting until their demands are addressed.

Lebese said they had lost patience with the City.

"We are suffering. We are treated as if we don't belong to any municipality. We have been neglected for too long by the City of Johannesburg. All we want from them is to provide us with services, and we will abandon our demonstrations," Lebese said.

"We have water shortages, and our roads have been damaged. In some parts of Klipfontein, we don't have tarred roads. Potholes are everywhere and it damages our cars.

"I have been residing here since 1999, and service delivery is deteriorating. Why must we vote when we don't see services?" asked Lebese.

Another resident, Tshepo Motaung, said: "We have a mobile clinic that only operates Monday to Thursday. We are forced to go to Midrand police station [when we want] to open a case. Our area is growing, yet we do not have a police station and a high school. 

"Our children attend nearby high schools because there is none here. We are being forgotten. Many young people are not working while there are factories and malls nearby," Motaung said. 

Thabo Nkgoeng said they are demanding a community hall and sports facilities.

"Police don't patrol our area, and crime is escalating. We want Makhubo to address us with immediate effect. Our municipal bills are high and municipal officials don't bother to do readings. We are billed on estimations. We are not going to stop demonstrating until Makhubo comes here. Our demands are genuine and they need his urgent intervention," Nkgoeng said.

Mayoral spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said Makhubo was aware of the protests.

Ndamase said Makhubo had sent an official to Klipfontein to address residents. 

"Makhubo will, in due course, schedule a visit to engage residents. The mayor, however, strongly condemns violence and public disorder by residents to raise grievances," Ndamase said.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said no arrests had been made.

Minnaar said, by 10:00, the Allandale Road was open for traffic, but officers would continue to monitor the protest until calm had been restored.

