1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Police reopen case against ex-St Andrew’s coach accused of sexual grooming

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
  • The police have reopened a sexual grooming case against former St Andrews water polo coach David Mackenzie. 
  • An independent review found Mackenzie "was grooming boys" at the elite Eastern Cape school.
  • In an operation nicknamed Nemo, the police are also investigating alleged sexual crimes in seven schools around the country.

The police have reopened a sexual grooming case against former St Andrews water polo coach David Mackenzie. 

An independent review board had found the evidence presented "demonstrated, quite unequivocally, that Mackenzie was grooming boys", while employed at the prestigious all-boys' school.

The claims against Mackenzie came after the death of 16-year-old Thomas Kruger who was found hanged at the school's sanatorium on 18 November 2018.

McKenzie denied the allegations during a live investigation into Thomas' death by News24 and My Only Story - which investigated alleged sexual abuse in schools - last year.

The podcast series revealed extensive details of McKenzie's questionable interaction with Thomas and other pupils at St Andrew's

His parents, Charl and Elizabeth, and brother, James, are suing St Andrew's College in Makhanda, Mackenzie, former principal Alan Thompson, the St Andrew's College Council, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, Eastern Cape education MEC, and SA Council for Educators.

AS IT HAPPENED | Police re-open case against ex-St Andrew’s coach accused of sexual grooming

Thompson left St Andrew's when the findings of the review were finalised after it was found he had failed to deal effectively with complaints raised by parents against Mackenzie.

Thompson has since been employed by another prestigious school in the Eastern Cape, Dale College Boys' High School in Qonce.

The case has been reopened as part of the police and Women and Men Against Child Abuse launching investigations into alleged widespread sexual abuse of pupils involved in elite sports. 

The operation, nicknamed Operation Nemo, was announced on Thursday. 

The police's Colonel Heila Niemand of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit said: "We are seeing it in a very serious light. These boys have left school already - they are grown men already. It takes time for me to convince them and make them realise the importance to speak to me."

Niemand added another case they were looking into was that of Dean Carelse.

The water polo coach was deported from Australia after being found guilty of child abuse, possession of child porn, and grooming. He was sentenced to two years in jail, suspended after six months for three years. 

The investigations will include Reddam schools in Johannesburg and Cape Town; Grey College in Bloemfontein; Grey High and Pearson High in Gqeberha; St Andrew's College and DSG in Makhanda; and Westville Boys' High in Durban.

Niemand declined to say how many teachers were being investigated but said they believed there was an organised crime ring. 

She added it was unclear whether the group used the children for pornographic material.

Niemand said they knew the teachers had WhatsApp groups where they discussed how to groom children.

"They will talk about how they managed to groom a child and give each other tips." 

Miranda Jordan of Women and Men Against Child Abuse said the investigation would help dispel the myth children in private schools did not get abused.

"The schools we are going to refer to are seen as the bastion of tradition and education. It is within the hallowed halls of tradition that we need to realise that all children are vulnerable to abuse."

The founder of podcast My Only Story, Deon Wiggett, said it was a long way before all the abused pupils got justice.

"There is a huge number of people involved that we can't identify yet. I am pleased that, as activists, we can try and get justice for hundreds of boys who were abused by water polo coaches." 

Mackenzie's lawyer, Danie Gouws, said they only found out on Thursday the case had been reopened.

"There is no case against my client," he added. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
st andrews collegegrey collegedavid mackenziedean carelseeducationcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Eskom’s current management must take the fall
4% - 66 votes
Previous bosses from Zuma years are to blame
32% - 500 votes
Mantashe and govt have been asleep at the wheel
31% - 489 votes
There are many culprits; it’s a complex situation
32% - 501 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.14
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.96
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.08
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.59
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,789.02
+0.2%
Silver
23.05
+1.5%
Palladium
1,924.53
+3.8%
Platinum
1,009.50
+0.3%
Brent Crude
77.17
-2.8%
Top 40
68,282
+0.6%
All Share
74,467
+0.6%
Resource 10
73,812
+0.8%
Industrial 25
91,705
+1.0%
Financial 15
15,540
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home...

06 Dec

More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home into a Christmas beacon
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international...

06 Dec

High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international science fair
Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand

30 Nov

Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Two ways your business can embrace climate uncertainty

4h ago

WATCH | Two ways your business can embrace climate uncertainty
What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?

07 Dec

What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
SA is shifting gears on new and used cars: Here’s what you need to know

07 Dec

SA is shifting gears on new and used cars: Here’s what you need to know
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22340.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo