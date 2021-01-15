5m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Police spray Sassa grant applicants with water in Bellville for not social distancing

Jenni Evans
  • About 200 000 people have to reapply for their temporary disability grants after the lockdown extension ended in December.
  • On Friday, police outside Sassa's Bellville offices said only 110 people could be served, with wheelchair-bound people first.
  • This created a panic for many who had been queueing outside the offices to make sure they got in to apply for a grant.

Police turned a water canon on people waiting to apply for grants at Sassa's Bellville office. This was after giving them one minute to socially distance.

Hundreds of people were queuing and police were reading out the dates they must return. 

"People behave yourself. I'm warning you to social distance," said a policeman from the truck with the water canon mounted on it.

They were given a minute to socially distance in line with Covid-19 regulations and then a jet of water was sprayed at them. People who could, ran.

Many had just dried off after being rained on during the morning.

People are held in place with police tape Sassa Be
People are held in place with police tape Sassa Bellville.

People had been queuing outside the offices to make sure they g0t a chance to reapply for their temporary disability grant after the lockdown extension ended in December. 

Around 200 000 people countrywide have had to reapply for their temporary disability grants.

In Bellville, police had told the growing group that only 110 people could be served, with wheelchair-bound people first. This created a sense of panic in the group, as this means they must personally go to offices which are understaffed due to Covid-19 regulations and staff illness.

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu also climbed into the armoured vehicle and pleaded with them to socially distance. People shouted at her: "We are hungry," as she did her walkabout. Zulu was there amid calls for the crisis to be resolved.

One person's wheelchair toppled off the slippery pavement and landed in the wet road as it rained. Many had slept outside the office after temporary disability grants were stopped last month. 

"I have waited here for three days!" shouted a woman angrily as a Metro Police officer put his shoulder into the large group of people trying to get into Bellville's Sassa office. 

He was trying to get them to form a queue, but they were panicking about losing their place and held firm.

A roll of yellow police tape was pressed against them and rolled out to the end of the line as it wound around to the back of the building.

"People! If you do not social distance this office will not open," a police officer shouted as he tried to calm everybody. A man in a wheelchair fell into the rain-soaked road as his distressed helper failed to catch him in time as he rolled off the sloped pavement.

They scrambled for their precious IDs that were getting wet and tried to navigate their way around a group of full dustbins blocking the pavement near Sassa's front door. 

"My brother came out of hospital with cancer and he just wants to apply for his disability grant," rasped Loraine Piper, who says she also has throat cancer. 

"We have waited here for three days," she said, moving a blanket to show Michael's severely inflamed and swollen foot.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sassabelvillewestern capesocial grantslockdown
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
52% - 6154 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
45% - 5331 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 453 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.18
(-0.69)
ZAR/GBP
20.73
(-0.40)
ZAR/EUR
18.43
(-0.51)
ZAR/AUD
11.75
(-0.20)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.79)
Gold
1851.13
(+0.27)
Silver
25.33
(-0.76)
Platinum
1093.50
(-1.83)
Brent Crude
56.41
(+0.64)
Palladium
2396.50
(-0.13)
All Share
63796.62
(-0.14)
Top 40
58693.93
(-0.07)
Financial 15
11918.40
(+0.02)
Industrial 25
84048.34
(+0.36)
Resource 10
64304.03
(-0.77)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo