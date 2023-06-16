WATCH | Power outages hit parts of Tshwane after explosion at Koedoespoort substation





Several areas were left without power in Tshwane after a transformer at the Koedoespoort substation exploded on Thursday.

The City of Tshwane's Selby Bokaba said its emergency services had responded immediately, and firefighters had extinguished the fire after technicians switched off the power supply at the substation.

Bokaba said the explosion had affected another transformer which supplies secondary substations in other regions.



He added that the explosion came on the back of recent repairs due to cable theft at the substation two weeks ago.

"The Energy and Electricity Department (EED) team is currently testing the integrity of the overhead lines to determine which areas can be switched back on. It is too early to estimate when electricity will be restored as the testing is still underway," he said.

The affected areas are:

Koedoespoort

Weavind Park



Lindopark

Eastlynn

Jan Niemand Park

Silverton industrial

Kilner Park

Queenswood



