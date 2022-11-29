WATCH | Power trip leads to 33-minute delay for Metrorail's newly unveiled 'blue train'

Commuters were left stranded in Soweto after a power trip caused a 33-minute delay.

The train was stranded on the first day of the resumption of operations on the Naledi to Johannesburg line on Monday.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa said technicians resolved the issue swiftly.

Thanks to a power trip, commuters were left stranded in Soweto after one of Metrorail's newly refurbished blue trains was stranded for 33 minutes on the Naledi to Johannesburg line.

It was the first day that operations resumed on that line. The line was dormant for six months for the rehabilitation and restoration of electric cables, according to a previous News24 report.

In video footage doing the rounds on social media, commuters can be seen jumping down out of the stationary train and making their way on foot instead.

Many people on social media thought load shedding played a role but Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) spokesperson Andiswa Makanda told News24 that it was the result of a power trip.



She said the train experienced a slight delay of about 33 minutes at around 08:30 near Dube station.

"The technician was on site and fixed it, and once the issue was cleared, the train moved again after 33 minutes. Since then, there has been no other incident," Makanda added.



"It was just a normal occurrence of an electrical current," she said, adding that it was difficult to say whether it would happen again.

In the future, she said, the plan is to have technicians at all substations so that when there is a power trip, the situation can be resolved swiftly.



