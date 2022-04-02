WATCH | Pregnant women sleeping on the floor at Joburg hospital







Video footage depicting pregnant women sleeping on the floor at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in Johannesburg has caused outrage.

City of Joburg mayoral committee member for health and social development Ashley Sauls visited the hospital in the early hours of Saturday.

Nozuko Mkabayi, the hospital's CEO, told News24 they had seen an increase in patient load with no increase in infrastructure development.

The video was posted by City of Joburg mayoral committee member for health and social development Ashley Sauls.

According to Sauls, he received news on Friday night that pregnant women were sleeping on the floor.

"I went there immediately and sadly found it to be true. We cannot allow this to continue; we must restore the heart of service," he tweeted.

The video shows pregnant moms-to-be in pyjamas sleeping on the floor while others sit on plastic chairs.

"How can this be correct? Can someone tell me how can this be correct? Mothers on cold floors," Sauls said in the video.

Many of the pregnant women in the video can be seen with luggage bags and sleeping on blankets on the floor.

At the same time, the hospital staff are in the back room.

It's understood that the women were sleeping on the floor due to a lack of hospital beds. The Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital are around 70-years-old.

Nozuko Mkabayi, the hospital's CEO, told News24 that the hospital had taken note of the public complaints about the situation - the matter had since been referred to the hospital's quality assurance unit.

"Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital have seen an increase in patient load with no increase in infrastructure development. With only two maternity obstetric units, all deliveries have to occur at the hospital. Our hospital is classified as a specialised hospital, and the majority of our patients have been referred from smaller facilities such as clinics," she said.

Mkabayi said they had steadily increased the number of deliveries of babies between 10 000 to 16 000 per annum. Responding to questions about the video posted by Sauls, Mkabayi alleged patients received a call notifying them about the mayco member's arrival instructing the women to sleep on the floor.

"The women were sitting on benches, and the video was taken at our labour ward. I cannot say for sure how long they were at the hospital. But from what I understand, they were no longer there than two days. The mayco member came at midnight on Friday, and some of the patients arrived on Thursday," she said.





Mkabayi said they had been engaging with Sauls.

"After the councillor made the unannounced visit, I tried to get hold of him, and he said he would come back and discuss this with us," she said. Mkabayi added that the situation had been going on for years, and they were looking into long-term solutions with more infrastructure.

"There are too many patients, and the hospitals are overwhelmed. Over the past two years, we have repurposed beds, and recently we have repurposed 17 beds. This is not a situation that happened overnight," she said.

Sauls did not respond to requests for comment.

