WATCH | Pretoria cop in trouble after being caught on camera off-loading booze from police van

Ntwaagae Seleka
  • A Pretoria police officer is in hot water after being caught on camera off-loading alcohol from a police van, contravening lockdown regulations.
  • The police are investigating a case of using a motor vehicle without the owners' consent and contravening lockdown regulations.
  • They will internally charge the officer for improper conduct.

A Pretoria police officer is in hot water after being caught on camera seemingly off-loading alcohol from a police van, contravening lockdown regulations.

A video of the incident in Centurion has been doing the rounds on social media.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said on 12 January, their media monitoring team brought the video clip to the attention of management.

Peters added an urgent investigation was launched to establish its origin, location of the scene, identities of the persons on the video, confirmation of what was being delivered and to establish which office or station the vehicle was attached to.

"The investigation led by Tshwane district commissioner Major-General Hilda Mohajane was swiftly concluded, leading to the opening of a case of using a motor vehicle without the owners' consent and contravention of the Disaster Management Act adjusted Level 3 lockdown regulations against a member of the South African Police Service.

"It was found that the incident happened at a shopping mall in Centurion, policed by the Lyttleton SAPS. An unconfirmed volume of liquor was being off-loaded from the SAPS van, suggesting that the state vehicle was used to illegally convey alcohol in contravention of the lockdown regulations.

READ | 12 cops arrested during weekend, including 5 who drank at Free State tavern

"Subsequently, departmental proceedings will also be activated in relation to the alleged improper conduct of the member," said Peters.

Acting Gauteng police commissioner Major-General Tommy Mthombeni said he appreciated those who captured the video and co-operated and assisted the police in their preliminary investigation.

"When we saw the video clip, our immediate concern was that no detail could be made out at face value, not even which province the incident happened at. An urgent and intensive investigation was required to get to the bottom of this matter. 

"It is thus pleasing that the investigating officer and everyone who contributed to the investigation understood the seriousness with which management of the SAPS viewed this incident," he added.

Mthombeni urged the public to continue reporting non-compliance with the regulations without fear even if the culprits were law enforcement officers.

