WATCH | Probe launched after Cape Town cops caught on camera physically assaulting man

  • Two officers are under investigation after a video showed them assaulting a man.
  • The man was reportedly trying to open a missing persons case in Fish Hoek, Cape Town.
  • He has since been taken to hospital for treatment.

Western Cape police are investigating the conduct of two officers after a video, in which they appear to be assaulting a member of the public, surfaced this weekend and was circulated on social media.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa, said a senior police official had been appointed to "institute an investigation in terms of the SAPS disciplinary code into the conduct of two police officials captured in a video involved in an altercation with a member of the public".

Potelwa said: 

Preliminary findings reveal that the two policemen in the video are from Fish Hoek SAPS and had responded to a complaint in the area about a missing individual.

The video shows one officer holding a man on the ground next to a police vehicle, as another officer hits him with a baton.

The man can be heard crying out for help as a woman shouts: "Stop it! Stop! Leave him alone!"

The man manages to push the officers off before the one carrying the baton walks up to another member of the public. The second man is seen holding what appears to be pepper spray, aimed at the police officer’s face, while the police officer advances on him and appears to be threatening him.

The exchange between the two is not clear in the video, but the officer walks away before any further altercation takes place.

The Fish Hoek CPF called for an investigation following the incident.

Chairperson Jonathan Mills referred News24 to a statement released by the CPF on social media.

The post said: 

Following reports by members of the public of possible police brutality, two members of the CPF Exco attended the station to check on the welfare of the individual concerned.

It continued: "The CPF was denied access to visit the arrested individual in the cells in order to establish their well-being, SAPS members on duty refused to take the social media post and video of the incident into evidence, and physically ejected both CPF members from the station. A complaint will be made and we will continue to follow-up on the original incident."

The man in the video has been sent to a medical facility for treatment. He has opened a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm against the police officers. The docket would be referred to IPID, said Potelwa.

"While criminal investigations into the conduct of SAPS members fall within the ambit of the IPID, the SAPS internal investigation will focus on whether the members had flouted any disciplinary prescripts that relate to the conduct of police members," she said.

"It is also worth noting that one of the police officials captured in the video has opened a case of assault against a police official at the Fish Hoek police station against the man in the video."

IPID spokesperson Lizzy Suping said they were investigating a case of assault.

Potelwa added that SAPS management had urged that "space be given for investigations into the incident to unfold".

"Once the internal probe is finalised the outcome will be made known," she said.


