WATCH | Probe launched into Kempton Park police officers who allegedly accepted a bribe

Gauteng police are investigating officers after a video circulated on social media of what appeared to be a bribery incident in Kempton Park on the East Rand.

In the video, a group of men can be seen standing close to a marked SAPS Golf 7 GTi.

One is speaking to someone inside the car and an officer, clad in full uniform, can be seen standing outside of the vehicle on the driver's side.

Later, one of the men can be seen reaching for his wallet, taking out something and handing it to the person inside the police vehicle before walking away.

SAPS in Kempton Park today.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said the officers were identified as members of the Kempton Park Visible policing unit.

"An enquiry has been opened against them for further investigations through the Anti-Corruption Unit.

Sello added:

Bribery is taken as a serious criminal offence and it is punishable by law.

Acting provincial police commissioner Major General Girly Mbele said the SA Police Service would not "tolerate any criminal activities" within their ranks.

"All SAPS members have a responsibility to uphold and enforce the law as mandated by the Constitution of the country and further adhere to the code of conduct," Mbele said.

Mbele called on the public to blow the whistle on corrupt law enforcement officials and report it to the anti-corruption hotline on 0800 43 43 73.





