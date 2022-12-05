36m ago

WATCH | Pub grudge: EFF vows to shut down Cape Town bar after black patron allegedly denied entry

Compiled by Nicole McCain
  • The EFF has vowed to close a Cape Town pub following an alleged racist incident.
  • A video circulating on social media indicates that a black patron was denied entry to the pub.
  • The EFF says it will report the incident to the SA Human Rights Commission. 

The EFF has vowed to close a Cape Town pub where a racist incident allegedly took place.

The party said it would ensure the establishment did not operate until the "racist has paid the ultimate price".

This follows a video on social media, which shows a young white man confronting an older white man for being racist toward a black person at the central city bar.

The video shows the man in a bar, with signage showing the name as Hanks Olde Irish Pub, confronting a second man after the establishment's bouncer reportedly tried to refuse entry to the black man, saying he needed to be accompanied by a white person.

READ | Commission of inquiry to probe Hillcrest High School racism allegations

The bouncer reportedly said black people needed to be accompanied, as they were "thieves and troublemakers".

News24 was unable to reach the management of the pub for a response. Their comment will be added once received.

"This is blatant racism, criminalisation, racial profiling, degradation and reduction of black people to criminals and prisoners who must always be under watch," the EFF said in a statement.

"This racism reveals the psychosis of many white racists who are still locked in a racist paradigm of white exclusivity and the old days of apartheid nostalgia."

The EFF vowed to open a case of racial discrimination with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), and called for the pub’s trading licence to be removed.

The "racist utterances" indicated that it was "a whites only pub where blacks are not welcomed" and are "characterised as thieves and troublemakers", it said.

"The Western Cape has become the last bastion and safe haven for hardcore racists who still think that they are superior to blacks because of the lighter pigmentation of their skin… Racists have become emboldened and now have the audacity to tell black people where to go and not to go in a democratic dispensation."

