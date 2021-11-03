WATCH | Rage and fury as small political parties in Western Cape demand re-election

Democratic Independence Party president Anwar Adams disrupted the final IEC media briefing in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Adams accused the IEC of being untruthful with political parties.

Provincial IEC head Michael Hendrickse tried in vain to restore calm but was forced to abandon the media briefing amid the ruckus.

Chaos broke out at the final media briefing at the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) Western Cape results operation centre on Wednesday after disgruntled parties disrupted the briefing, calling for a re-election.



Democratic Independence Party president Anwar Adams disrupted the session, shouting and making claims about corruption within the IEC.

This as IEC provincial head Michael Hendricks desperately tried to conduct the last media briefing on the outcomes of the elections in the province.

Adams demanded to know on whose payroll the IEC in the province was, saying: "Don't tell me we going to get answers in six months' time, we need answers today."

He claimed the IEC had not been truthful with political parties.

"How can you still tell me that you will close down here at 18:00 and there's still votes that needs to come through," Adams complained after being informed the IEC centre in Century City was shutting shop then to save costs.

"What are you still planning and who are you the puppet of? That is what I recognise you as the Western Cape electoral puppet because you are not doing what you should be doing where this electorate is concerned."

Turning to Icasa, Adams said parties were promised airtime on radio and TV, but nothing materialised.

About the elections, he added: "It was unfair and was far from free. And who rigged this elections in the Western Cape, is my question.

Adams demanded to know with whom the IEC was collaborating with, saying:

Who were you, as the IEC, in bed with. And we are demanding who rigged this election, who was the IEC in bed with.

He also accused political parties of violating the code of conduct while the IEC did nothing about it.



"Where is the ethical leadership if you are ignoring the ethical leadership? Political parties campaigning the night before the elections and handing out T-shirts."

Adams demanded a re-election, saying the election was irregular.

"We have a low voter turnout, why because they could see the corrupt campaign. I am telling you this election was rigged. People are protecting the puppets of the IEC."



Hendrickse desperately tried to restore calm, maintaining the IEC had always been transparent.

"I find it concerning that we have processes and if anyone has any concerns, they can raise it with the IEC, but [they] shouldn't make wild allegations."

He was forced to abandon the media briefing without taking any questions, but later returned for a one-on-one session with media representatives.

