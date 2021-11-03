28m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Rage and fury as small political parties in Western Cape demand re-election

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Democratic Independence Party president Anwar Adams disrupted the final IEC media briefing in Cape Town on Wednesday. 
  • Adams accused the IEC of being untruthful with political parties. 
  • Provincial IEC head Michael Hendrickse tried in vain to restore calm but was forced to abandon the media briefing amid the ruckus.  

Chaos broke out at the final media briefing at the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) Western Cape results operation centre on Wednesday after disgruntled parties disrupted the briefing, calling for a re-election. 

Democratic Independence Party president Anwar Adams disrupted the session, shouting and making claims about corruption within the IEC.

This as IEC provincial head Michael Hendricks desperately tried to conduct the last media briefing on the outcomes of the elections in the province.

Elections 2021 Results: See the battle for your municipality unfold with our special elections map

Adams demanded to know on whose payroll the IEC in the province was, saying: "Don't tell me we going to get answers in six months' time, we need answers today." 

He claimed the IEC had not been truthful with political parties. 

"How can you still tell me that you will close down here at 18:00 and there's still votes that needs to come through," Adams complained after being informed the IEC centre in Century City was shutting shop then to save costs.

"What are you still planning and who are you the puppet of? That is what I recognise you as the Western Cape electoral puppet because you are not doing what you should be doing where this electorate is concerned."

READ | Kingmakers, losses and coalitions: Talks begin over who will govern hung municipalities

Turning to Icasa, Adams said parties were promised airtime on radio and TV, but nothing materialised.

About the elections, he added: "It was unfair and was far from free. And who rigged this elections in the Western Cape, is my question.

Adams demanded to know with whom the IEC was collaborating with, saying:

Who were you, as the IEC, in bed with. And we are demanding who rigged this election, who was the IEC in bed with.

He also accused political parties of violating the code of conduct while the IEC did nothing about it. 

"Where is the ethical leadership if you are ignoring the ethical leadership? Political parties campaigning the night before the elections and handing out T-shirts."

Adams demanded a re-election, saying the election was irregular.

READ | 'Not in 300 years!' Mashaba claims he rebuffed coalition talks with ANC bigwig

"We have a low voter turnout, why because they could see the corrupt campaign. I am telling you this election was rigged. People are protecting the puppets of the IEC." 

Hendrickse desperately tried to restore calm, maintaining the IEC had always been transparent. 

"I find it concerning that we have processes and if anyone has any concerns, they can raise it with the IEC, but [they] shouldn't make wild allegations." 

He was forced to abandon the media briefing without taking any questions, but later returned for a one-on-one session with media representatives.

Stay updated with News24's latest coverage, opinion and analysis of Elections 2021. Check out results from the previous municipal elections.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
iecwestern capecape townpoliticselections 2021
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think the ANC will go below 50% in the 2024 election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they won't be able to recover
85% - 2152 votes
No, they will be able to regain support
15% - 376 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.40
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.97
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.83
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.45
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.3%
Gold
1,761.60
-1.4%
Silver
23.14
-1.6%
Palladium
1,991.00
-1.1%
Platinum
1,029.50
-1.1%
Brent Crude
84.72
+0.0%
Top 40
61,522
+1.2%
All Share
68,168
+1.2%
Resource 10
63,681
+1.4%
Industrial 25
88,778
+1.4%
Financial 15
14,131
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo