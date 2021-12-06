53m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Rage festival boss slams media for 'hysteria' that led to events being cancelled

accreditation
Alexander Brand
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rage festivals have been cancelled due to an uptick in Covid-19 cases.
Rage festivals have been cancelled due to an uptick in Covid-19 cases.
Lulama Zenzele
  • An organiser and founder of both the Plett and Ballito Rage festivals has blamed the media for causing the hysteria that played a role in the popular matric party events being cancelled.
  • Both Ballito and Plett Rage festivals were cancelled last week after various staff and guests tested positive for Covid-19. 
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa led the call during his address to the nation on Sunday, 28 November, when he urged that such events should not go ahead.

An organiser and founder of both the Plett and Ballito Rage festivals has lashed out at mainstream media saying they've created the hysteria that led to the popular events being cancelled.

Greg Walsh, took to social media to express his anger and disappointment about media pressure which led to the festivals being called off.

Expressing his outrage Walsh said: "It was extraordinary to listen to the media lie and lie and spread panic and spread hysteria and call on politicians for us to cancel and call on parents for us to cancel and just continue to say things that weren't true."

Both festivals were cancelled last week after staff and guests tested positive for Covid-19 at the Ballito Rage, amid mounting public pressure for the events to be cancelled.

READ | Ballito Rage cancelled after 36 positive for Covid-19

President Cyril Ramaphosa led the clarion call during his address to the nation last Sunday when he urged that such events should not go ahead.

Taking a swipe at the media, Walsh accused the media of poorly-informing the public for the sake of getting clicks and shares on their media sites.

He said while the media's role was to inform the public of the truth, it was falling short of doing so.

READ | Omicron variant: Rwanda first sub-Saharan country to ban flights to SA

"The events of this last week have really upset me. They have brought deep despair and destruction to our organisations and teams. What is going on cannot continue. It is nonsense," he said.

Walsh stressed that they did everything they could to ensure a safe festival including making representations to the National and provincial health departments, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, and even the World Health Organisation.

He warned that matriculants will still have a party even when no one provides them with one. "They have had 12 years at school. They have had all of their freedoms curbed and this was their opportunity to come," he said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
rage festivalkwazulu-natalwestern capemediacoronavirus
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
President Ramaphosa has punted the idea of mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for South Africans. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The right thing to do. We desperately need more South Africans vaccinated to prevent further mutations and restore normality in our lives.
71% - 10708 votes
A risky strategy. Compulsory vaccinations may have unintended consequences and damage our rollout campaign.
29% - 4334 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.94
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
21.13
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
18.00
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.23
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+1.2%
Gold
1,779.75
-0.3%
Silver
22.30
-1.1%
Palladium
1,771.50
-2.5%
Platinum
933.50
-0.3%
Brent Crude
69.88
+0.3%
Top 40
64,725
+0.7%
All Share
71,139
+0.5%
Resource 10
67,720
+1.8%
Industrial 25
93,529
-0.3%
Financial 15
14,041
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

30 Nov

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo