WATCH | Rage festival boss slams media for 'hysteria' that led to events being cancelled

An organiser and founder of both the Plett and Ballito Rage festivals has blamed the media for causing the hysteria that played a role in the popular matric party events being cancelled.

Both Ballito and Plett Rage festivals were cancelled last week after various staff and guests tested positive for Covid-19.

President Cyril Ramaphosa led the call during his address to the nation on Sunday, 28 November, when he urged that such events should not go ahead.

Greg Walsh, took to social media to express his anger and disappointment about media pressure which led to the festivals being called off.

Expressing his outrage Walsh said: "It was extraordinary to listen to the media lie and lie and spread panic and spread hysteria and call on politicians for us to cancel and call on parents for us to cancel and just continue to say things that weren't true."

Taking a swipe at the media, Walsh accused the media of poorly-informing the public for the sake of getting clicks and shares on their media sites.

He said while the media's role was to inform the public of the truth, it was falling short of doing so.

"The events of this last week have really upset me. They have brought deep despair and destruction to our organisations and teams. What is going on cannot continue. It is nonsense," he said.



Walsh stressed that they did everything they could to ensure a safe festival including making representations to the National and provincial health departments, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, and even the World Health Organisation.

He warned that matriculants will still have a party even when no one provides them with one. "They have had 12 years at school. They have had all of their freedoms curbed and this was their opportunity to come," he said.