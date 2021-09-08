WATCH | Raging fire destroys Mmabatho Palms hotel in North West

A fire broke out at the Mmabatho Palms hotel and casino resort in Mahikeng on Wednesday morning.

North West police confirmed the incident, saying although the Peermont Walmont Hotel at the resort had been affected, more details were not available.

"We are aware of the incident. Police and firefighters are at the hotel, which caught fire in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday)," said police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone.

"At this stage, the cause of the fire and the details are still unknown," Mokgwabone said, adding that there were no reports of injuries.

Mokgwabone said more information would be released once it was available.

It is understood that Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform Deputy Minister Zoleka Capa was one of the guests in the hotel.

"She was one of the first guests to see the smoke and went outside screaming to wake up other guests," a source said.

He referred further enquiries to Peermont Resorts, the group that owns Mmabatho Palms hotel and casino resort.

Mmabatho Palms is one of the oldest casino resorts in South Africa, according to its website.

Peermont spokesperson Nicky Evans confirmed that a fire had taken place. She said emergency services were on the scene, and the fire had been brought under control.