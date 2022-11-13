WATCH | Rain causes havoc in the Free State, 4 dead, 29 rescued







It was a week of devastating rains in the Free State.

Four people died and 29 were rescued in Bethlehem.

The Free State health department said more rain was expected.

Four people died and 29 were rescued after heavy rains in Bethlehem, Free State, caused havoc among residents this past week.



The Free State health department's spokesperson, Mondli Mvambi, said the four died in car crash, which was caused by low visibility on the road. The incident happened on the R700, just off Soutpan.

Mvambi said: "A Mitsubishi vehicle hit a Land Cruiser from behind and the cause is suspected to be due to poor visibility during a storm and heavy downpours on the evening of Thursday, 10 November 2022. Unfortunately, this accident claimed four lives. "

The South African Weather Service last week sent out a warning about the adverse weather conditions which were likely to prevail in most parts of the province.

The provincial disaster management teams, with the help of paramedics and search and rescue practitioners, monitored developments to assist where they could, said Mvambi.

On Thursday, the province experienced heavy downpours, resulting in damage to some road infrastructure.

On Friday, reports indicated that the river, which passes through the town of Bethlehem, was flooded.

"It was reported that two people had to be evacuated from their home near the river by emergency services. The progression of the heavy downpours remained under continuous observation and, as a result, 29 people were rescued.

"No one was injured, they were only wet and cold. Massive damage to property was observed. The teams continue to monitor water levels as more rain is expected," said Mvambi.



