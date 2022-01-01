55m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Ramaphosa bids Tutu farewell: 'He was our moral compass and national conscience'

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Desmond Tutu was cremated and his ashes interred beneath the floor of St George's Cathedral.
  • Tutu died last Sunday at the age of 90.
  • His death triggered an outpouring of grief among South Africans and world leaders.

South Africa on Saturday bid farewell to Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the last truly global icon of the struggle against apartheid, in a moving funeral stripped of any pomp.

The funeral started with a procession of clerics down the aisle, burning incense and carrying candles, in the church where Tutu was buried on Saturday.

Amid a heavy downpour, locals were drenched in rain as they ventured to get a last glimpse of the country's beloved Arch.

In attendance was President Cyril Ramaphosa, who delivered the eulogy, former president Thabo Mbeki and his wife, Zanele, Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, businessman Patrice Motsepe, Deputy President David Mabuza, struggle activist Cheryl Carolus, former president Kgalema Motlanthe, Her Royal Highness Princess Mabel van Oranje of the Netherlands, and the King of Lesotho, His Majesty Letsie III. 

ROLLING COVERAGE | Archbishop Tutu was our moral compass, but he was also our national conscience - Ramaphosa

Paying a fitting tribute, Ramaphosa said the government had been planning for the moment the nation had to lay the Arch to rest.

"For much over six years, a file has been building up and we had been discussing how we will send Archbishop Tutu onto the next world, and we took a view that we will be led by the church," Ramaphosa said.

"It is only the few among us, the rarest of souls, who attain the stature of global icon during their lifetime. In our modern age, this term has been associated with celebrity and social media fame. Yet if we are to understand a global icon to be someone of great moral stature, of exceptional qualities and of service to humanity, there can be no doubt that it refers to the man we are laying to rest today."

President Cyril Ramaphosa seated in the front row,
President Cyril Ramaphosa seated in the front row, opposite is Desmond Tutu's wife, Leah.

The president stressed there could be no doubt that Tutu was a crusader in the struggle for freedom, justice, equality and peace, not just in South Africa, but around the world as well.

Ramaphosa said, through the Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation, the Arch was involved in the treatment and care of people living with HIV and Aids, he was an outspoken supporter of the Palestinian cause, and advocated for LGBTQI+ rights, while decrying all forms of violence and discrimination.

He also highlighted Tutu's passion for fighting the scourge of child marriages around the world, a cause he took up with The Elders, group of senior leaders brought together by former president Nelson Mandela in 2007.

South Africa's heads of states seated in the front
South Africa's heads of states seated in the front row at the funeral service of Archbishop emeritus Desmond Tutu.

"One of the causes that was dear to him and less well-known was campaigning, together with Her Royal Highness Mabel van Oranje, who is here with us today, against child marriage across the globe. I have learned how he travelled to villages in Ethiopia, India and Zambia to understand the circumstances under which young girls were being forced into marriage," Ramaphosa said. 

"He never stopped fighting. He never stopped speaking out. He never stopped caring."

President Cyril Ramaphosa greets Tutu's wife mama
President Cyril Ramaphosa greets Tutu's wife, Mama Leah.

Ramaphosa said, alongside Mandela, it was Tutu who helped steer the nation through a painful period of transitional government and helped to heal the nation.

At Madiba's request, Tutu led the Truth and Reconciliation process, and he did so with integrity, dignity and humility. 

"While our beloved Madiba was the father of our democracy, Archbishop Tutu was the spiritual father of our new nation."

Ramaphosa said both men played different, but complementary, roles in forging the nation we are today. 

"Archbishop Desmond Tutu has been our moral compass and national conscience", who saw the country as a "rainbow nation" as it emerged from the shadow of apartheid.

"We are still finding our feet on our long road to nationhood. He has left us at another difficult time in the life of our nation. Problems and challenges are everywhere. Poverty and inequality, racism, homophobia, gender-based violence, crime and corruption have left many people disenchanted. There were times when he felt let down. And yet he never lost hope."

Ramaphosa saluted the beloved Arch for all he did to help build this nation. 

"We celebrate him for what he was: Life. Mpilo. His was a life lived honestly and completely. He has left the world a better place. We remember him with a smile. Farewell father, servant of God. Rest in peace," Ramaphosa said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
desmond tutucyril ramaphosawestern capecape town
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.95
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.57
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.14
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.59
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Gold
1,829.32
0.0%
Silver
23.31
0.0%
Palladium
1,897.21
0.0%
Platinum
969.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
77.78
-2.3%
Top 40
67,052
-0.1%
All Share
73,709
-0.1%
Resource 10
70,973
-0.1%
Industrial 25
95,457
+0.0%
Financial 15
14,799
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA

1h ago

FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec 2021

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec 2021

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo