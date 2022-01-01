WATCH | Ramaphosa bids Tutu farewell: 'He was our moral compass and national conscience'

Desmond Tutu was cremated and his ashes interred beneath the floor of St George's Cathedral.

Tutu died last Sunday at the age of 90.



His death triggered an outpouring of grief among South Africans and world leaders.

South Africa on Saturday bid farewell to Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the last truly global icon of the struggle against apartheid, in a moving funeral stripped of any pomp.



The funeral started with a procession of clerics down the aisle, burning incense and carrying candles, in the church where Tutu was buried on Saturday. Amid a heavy downpour, locals were drenched in rain as they ventured to get a last glimpse of the country's beloved Arch. In attendance was President Cyril Ramaphosa, who delivered the eulogy, former president Thabo Mbeki and his wife, Zanele, Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, businessman Patrice Motsepe, Deputy President David Mabuza, struggle activist Cheryl Carolus, former president Kgalema Motlanthe, Her Royal Highness Princess Mabel van Oranje of the Netherlands, and the King of Lesotho, His Majesty Letsie III. ROLLING COVERAGE | Archbishop Tutu was our moral compass, but he was also our national conscience - Ramaphosa Paying a fitting tribute, Ramaphosa said the government had been planning for the moment the nation had to lay the Arch to rest. "For much over six years, a file has been building up and we had been discussing how we will send Archbishop Tutu onto the next world, and we took a view that we will be led by the church," Ramaphosa said.



"It is only the few among us, the rarest of souls, who attain the stature of global icon during their lifetime. In our modern age, this term has been associated with celebrity and social media fame. Yet if we are to understand a global icon to be someone of great moral stature, of exceptional qualities and of service to humanity, there can be no doubt that it refers to the man we are laying to rest today."

News24 GCIS

The president stressed there could be no doubt that Tutu was a crusader in the struggle for freedom, justice, equality and peace, not just in South Africa, but around the world as well.



Ramaphosa said, through the Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation, the Arch was involved in the treatment and care of people living with HIV and Aids, he was an outspoken supporter of the Palestinian cause, and advocated for LGBTQI+ rights, while decrying all forms of violence and discrimination.



He also highlighted Tutu's passion for fighting the scourge of child marriages around the world, a cause he took up with The Elders, group of senior leaders brought together by former president Nelson Mandela in 2007. News24 GCIS "One of the causes that was dear to him and less well-known was campaigning, together with Her Royal Highness Mabel van Oranje, who is here with us today, against child marriage across the globe. I have learned how he travelled to villages in Ethiopia, India and Zambia to understand the circumstances under which young girls were being forced into marriage," Ramaphosa said.

"He never stopped fighting. He never stopped speaking out. He never stopped caring." News24 GCIS Ramaphosa said, alongside Mandela, it was Tutu who helped steer the nation through a painful period of transitional government and helped to heal the nation.

At Madiba's request, Tutu led the Truth and Reconciliation process, and he did so with integrity, dignity and humility.



"While our beloved Madiba was the father of our democracy, Archbishop Tutu was the spiritual father of our new nation."

Ramaphosa said both men played different, but complementary, roles in forging the nation we are today.

"Archbishop Desmond Tutu has been our moral compass and national conscience", who saw the country as a "rainbow nation" as it emerged from the shadow of apartheid.

"We are still finding our feet on our long road to nationhood. He has left us at another difficult time in the life of our nation. Problems and challenges are everywhere. Poverty and inequality, racism, homophobia, gender-based violence, crime and corruption have left many people disenchanted. There were times when he felt let down. And yet he never lost hope."



Ramaphosa saluted the beloved Arch for all he did to help build this nation.



"We celebrate him for what he was: Life. Mpilo. His was a life lived honestly and completely. He has left the world a better place. We remember him with a smile. Farewell father, servant of God. Rest in peace," Ramaphosa said.