WATCH: Ramaphosa dodges questions over Magashule's 'suspension' letter

Cyril Ramaphosa told the ANC's parliamentary caucus his "suspension" letter from Ace Magashule has no standing.

Ramaphosa dodged questions from reporters on this topic in Cape Town on Thursday.

Magashule's refusal to step aside led to his suspension.

President Cyril Ramaphosa evaded questions by reporters on Thursday night regarding his "suspension" letter from defiant ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Ramaphosa was attending an Iftar on Thursday, along with members of the Muslim Judicial Council, in Lansdowne, Cape Town.



Reporters asked him for comment about his apparent suspension by Magashule.

Ramaphosa shrugged the questions off with a wave of his hand, and proceeded to walk off.

The suspended Magashule insists he remains the secretary-general because he has lodged an appeal with the party.

Jessie Duarte sent Magashule a letter on behalf of the ANC's national working committee.

News24 reported that, according to Magashule's allies, he wrote the letter to Ramaphosa before he received his suspension letter.

Magashule is facing corruption and money laundering allegations related to a multimillion-rand asbestos tender, during his tenure as Free State premier.

Ramaphosa is expected to address Magashule's letter when the national executive committee meets this weekend.