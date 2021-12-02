47m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Ramaphosa: Omicron travel ban a 'slap in the face of African excellence'

accreditation
Qaanitah Hunter in Abidjan
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa says Omicron travel bans were a slap in the face of African excellence and called on countries to rethink the ban.
  • Ramaphosa said this on a state visit to Abidjan in Côte d’Ivoire. 
  • He has used his four-country West Africa tour to canvass for support against the travel bans which he insists are unfair.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has doubled down on his rejection of travel bans to South Africa amid the discovery of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, saying it was a slap in the face of African excellence.

"Given that it was our own African scientists who first detected the Omicron variant, it is also a slap in the face of African excellence and expertise," he said at the conclusion of formal talks between him and Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan. 

Ramaphosa has used his four-country West Africa tour to canvass for support against the travel bans which he insisted was unfair.

"The imposition of travel bans on South Africa and a number of countries in the southern African region are regrettable, unfair and unscientific," the president said, reiterating his stance on the matter. 

READ | Omicron: New Covid-19 variant sparks fresh 'vaccine apartheid' outrage

On Thursday, Ramaphosa held one-one-one talks with Ouattara at the presidential palace where he received a warm reception. 

He led a number of ministers who signed agreements with their counterparts in areas that include, among others, defence and agriculture. 

"I want to use this opportunity to once again call on the countries which have imposed these travel restrictions to urgently reconsider their decision and lift these bans," Ramaphosa said. 

Covid-19 and the travel bans took centre stage in discussions during the first two legs of his tour. 

READ | South Africans devastated over travel ban, some left stranded abroad

He added the ban would cause untold damage on South Africa's economy and tourism sector. 

"I want to use this opportunity to thank President Ouattara for the demonstration of solidarity in agreeing that this state visit should go ahead," Ramaphosa said, noting countries should be led by science and not emotion.  

"Whilst we respect the right of every country to take measures to protect their people, the sustained global co-operation we need to overcome the pandemic necessitates that we are led by science. As South Africa, we stand firmly against any form of health apartheid in the fight against this pandemic." 

During the talks, the two heads of state discussed vaccines and the need for it to be freely available to African countries.  

"Governments and international partners need to unite around a global guarantee which ensures that vaccines and treatments are produced at scale and made freely and equitably available to all people," Ramaphosa said.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosaivory coastcoronavirusdiplomacy
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
President Ramaphosa has punted the idea of mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for South Africans. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The right thing to do. We desperately need more South Africans vaccinated to prevent further mutations and restore normality in our lives.
72% - 7638 votes
A risky strategy. Compulsory vaccinations may have unintended consequences and damage our rollout campaign.
28% - 2979 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.82
+1.5%
Rand - Pound
21.07
+1.1%
Rand - Euro
17.94
+1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.23
+1.5%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+1.6%
Gold
1,764.22
-1.0%
Silver
22.29
-0.1%
Palladium
1,775.00
+1.7%
Platinum
939.50
+0.4%
Brent Crude
68.87
-0.5%
Top 40
64,449
-0.5%
All Share
70,911
-0.4%
Resource 10
67,431
-0.6%
Industrial 25
93,532
-0.5%
Financial 15
13,873
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

30 Nov

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo