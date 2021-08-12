WATCH | Ramaphosa tells Zondo: We were 'blindsided' because the Guptas were Zuma's friends

President Cyril Ramaphosa resumed his testimony at the Zondo Commission on Thursday.

He told the commission that the ANC was "blindsided" because members of the Gupta family were friends with former president Jacob Zuma.

The president believes the ANC is on a path to renewal.

The ANC was "blindsided" because former president Jacob Zuma was friends with the Gupta family, President Cyril Ramaphosa told the State Capture Inquiry when he continued giving testimony on Thursday.



Commission chairperson, Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, asked Ramaphosa if the ANC did enough to deal with the family's influence after Fikile Mbalula raised the alarm at the party's national executive committee (NEC) meeting in 2011, the Gupta Waterkloof Airforce base landing as well as media reports.



Mbalula previously told the commission that he "suffered" and was "attacked" for taking a stand and informing the ANC's top brass that Ajay Gupta allegedly knew about his Cabinet appointment before he was offered the job.

He said Gupta "congratulated" him on his appointment as the Minister of Sport and Recreation - a position Zuma had not yet offered him.

In response to Zondo, Ramaphosa said there was some action but added that it wasn't enough.



"In relation to the Gupta family influence, I think we were blindsided by the fact that this family were friends to the ultimate leader of our party and that blindsided us, but there were occasions, for instance, when Mbalula mentioned it in the NEC, yes there was no immediate action, but he was brave enough to raise it.

"That level of alertness was just not there because we were blindsided; the fact that these were friends of the president," he told the commission.



Ramaphosa said:

When the plane landed at Airforce [Base] Waterkloof the then secretary-general spoke out against it, and, almost immediately, and when the Gupta brothers came to the ANC headquarters to discuss this and other matters with us, I was one who specifically raised this and said 'this should never have happened, and it put our president, who is your friend, in great difficulty. So, answering your question, was it enough? No, it wasn't enough.

Ramaphosa added there was contestation in the party on how to respond to matters.



But he believes the governing party is on a path to renewal.