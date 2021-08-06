WATCH | Ramaphosa's new Cabinet members sworn in

Newly elected Cabinet ministers and deputy ministers were sworn in at the Union Building headquarters on Friday.

The acting deputy chief Justice Raymond Zondo officiated the process.

Ramaphosa reshuffled his Cabinet on Thursday night.

On Friday, the process was facilitated by the acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the Union buildings in Pretoria.

The first minister to take the oath was the finance minister Enoch Godongwana, who said: "I Enoch Godongwana, swear that I will be faithful to the Republic of South and will obey, respect, and uphold the Constitution and all other laws of the republic."

On Thursday evening, in a much anticipated Cabinet reshuffle, Ramaphosa announced the changes to his Cabinet. Heading the Presidency was the newly appointed Mondli Gungubele and Joe Phaahla as the newly appointed Health Minister after Zweli Mkhize resigned.

Although the newly appointed executives have been tasked with delivering and ensuring the state was stable, opposition parties have not welcomed the reshuffle saying much more could have been done.

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) National Youth Task Team (NYTT) bemoaned the lack of young candidates.

Youth League convenor Nonceba Mhlauli said: “The lack of inclusion of young people in the National Executive is serious cause for concern ... there's literally no one below the age 35 in the National Executive."