WATCH | Red, red wine: 50 000 litres lost after tank collapses at cellars in Western Cape

The collapse of a wine tank on Tuesday resulted in the loss of 50 000 litres of red wine at Darling Cellars in the Western Cape.

In a statement, Darling Cellars said it suspected the "traumatic" incident happened when a stand, which was holding the tank, collapsed and fell onto other tanks.

It also led to the loss of some of their new vintage wine.

"While the loss of the wine is a financial reality, we are glad that no one was injured in this incident. It could have been much worse," said Darling Cellars.

In a video, a river of red wine can be seen flowing through the premises. It also shows the damage to the wall structure, where the tanks are housed.

Darling Cellars is known for producing Chocoholic, a Pinotage, among other red wines and white wines.

"There is no immediate risk to our wine supply, and we shall overcome this setback," it said.