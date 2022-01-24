24 Jan

WATCH | Residents queue for water amid dry taps in Cape Town's Eerste River during scorching weekend

Cebelihle Mthethwa
  • The Eerste River community has been without water for the past four days. 
  • According to the City of Cape Town the water-cut was caused by repairs to a leaking 650mm diameter pipeline.
  • It is expected the water supply to the area will be restored on Monday night. 

Wheelchair-bound residents were among dozens of Eerste River residents left in long queues with empty buckets in the hope of getting clean water.

The Eerste River community has been without water for the past four days. This comes after the City of Cape Town warned residents to consider indoor activities over water-intensive outdoor activities, during one of the hottest weekends residents have ever experienced.

Forest Village community member Akhona Ndongeni described the situation as "atrocious.

"For the past three days, we've been standing in long queues, in hopes of getting water from the water truck. Each person is only allowed 20 litres of water," said Ndongeni.

"We only get one water truck for the whole community, which is not enough. The saddest part is seeing old people and wheelchair-bound people not getting water after standing in the queue for hours," she added.

South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) member, Phumla Ngesi told News24 that residents had not received any notification regarding a water-cut.

READ | Feel the burn! Scorching temps up to 44°C expected in Western Cape this weekend

Ngesi added they were told that the water-cut was caused by a burst pipe, however, they were not sure when the situation would be rectified.

"The community is really fed up and they are threatening to take further steps. We don't want to see residents protesting because this will result in some of our facilities being destroyed", she added.

On Sunday, the City said that the Water and Sanitation Department would be doing repairs to a leaking 650mm diameter pipeline supplying Blue Downs, Brentwood Park, Camelot, Hagley, Highgate, Malibu Village, Nuwe Begin, Silversands, Summerville, Sunbird Park, Wembley, and Wesbank on Monday.

"The water supply to these areas will be shut off on Monday from 09:00 until 20:00 to enable the repairs to be done safely City's mayoral committee member for water and sanitation," Zahid Badroodien said.

Badroodien added that distribution needed to take place at low pressures in order to prevent any further pipe bursts which would have worsened the already limited supply.

"At this stage, it is expected the water supply to the area will be restored from about 20:00 [on Monday night]. Residents are asked to please note their supply will be restored gradually as the water starts to fill the network, to avoid consequential bursts," said Badroodien

"It must also be taken into account that while we are busy filling the pipeline, people will already be drawing from the supply which will then extend the period of restoring the water supply to all the affected communities."

