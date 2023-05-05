8m ago

WATCH | 'Right place at the right time': SA rescuer, friends save sisters from sinking car in Hawaii

Iavan Pijoos
  • A NSRI Hout Bay rescue swimmer and his friends rescued two women from a sinking car in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.
  • The women's car appeared to have gone down a boat slipway into the Honokohau Marina and Small Boat Harbour.
  • The two women escaped without injuries.

A rescue swimmer from Hout Bay's National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), a sailor and their friend rescued two sisters from a sinking car in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

The rescue swimmer, Martin Wesemann, was on holiday at the time and was with his South African friend, Sean Hutchinson, and a sailor, who was only identified as Tony.

They returned from a cruise on Hutchinson's boat last Saturday when two women, believed to be sisters, appeared to have driven down a boat slipway into the Honokohau Marina and Small Boat Harbour.

"We were on the boat next to the slipway when we noticed the vehicle, with a female driver and a female passenger, drive past us down the slipway without pausing. The vehicle entered the water before floating further into the harbour and began to sink.

"Both ladies were preparing to escape through the vehicle's front windows, and naturally Sean, our fellow sailor Tony, and myself jumped into the water to assist them," Wesemann said in an NSRI statement. 

He said they helped the women escape from the sinking vehicle through the windows on the driver's side and front passenger's side.

Both women were brought to the shore safely.

Wesemann said police, fire and rescue services and an ambulance arrived shortly after.

By that time, Wesemann had used a rope to establish a towline to the vehicle.

"The towline was established to the axle (as there was no towbar on the vehicle) under the car, underwater, using a bowline knot," he said.

"We believe the vehicle navigation system may have accidentally led them to drive down the slipway.

"We were in the right place at the right time to help them," Wesemann added.



