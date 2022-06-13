WATCH | Robbers exchange fire with security guard in broad daylight in Melville







Eight armed suspects robbed a pharmacy in Melville, Johannesburg, stealing money and employees' cellphones.



A video posted on social media shows a private security guard, who responded to the robbery, exchanging fire with the robbers.

Police are appealing to the public for information leading to arrests.

A passenger travelling in a truck was struck by a stray bullet as a security guard exchanged fire with armed men who had just robbed a pharmacy of an undisclosed amount of cash in Melville, Johannesburg, on Monday morning.

The passenger was rushed to hospital, and the robbers are still at large.

The eight armed men had stormed into Mays Pharmacy to rob it. However, a security company responded before they could get away.

A video making the rounds on social media, and posted by Yusuf Abramjeee, shows four robbers taking cover inside the pharmacy while one private security guard fires shots at them.

One of the suspects lying on the floor inside the pharmacy keeps aiming at the security guard, who fires back.

Another one who had managed to get out of the pharmacy is seen hiding behind a wall and shooting at the security guard.

One of the suspects who had been hiding behind a wall quickly rushes inside avoiding the bullets while his accomplice inside exits as he enters.

When the security guard changes spot to either take cover, or reload ammunition, three suspects are seen fleeing the scene while one of them fires three more shots at the guard hiding behind a steel pole.

One of the suspects left behind quickly exits as the guard fires a shot at him.

Kobus Botma, who is the owner of Mays Pharmacy, told News24 it was a traumatic experience for him and the rest of his employees and no one was injured inside.

Botma said:

Unfortunately an innocent passenger inside an RTT delivery truck was caught in the crossfire between the robbers and the security guard, I believe he was shot in the face and he has been transferred to Milpark hospital.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said the suspects had been the first to fire shots at the guard and that is when a stray bullet struck the passenger inside a truck.

He said the suspects entered the pharmacy pretending to be customers and then later pointed guns at the employees, stealing their phones and an undisclosed amount of cash.

"They robbed the employees at gunpoint, taking their cell phones and cash. As the security guard was approaching, the suspects started shooting at him and a shootout ensued.

Masondo said:

A passenger of a truck that was passing by was hit by a stray bullet and was rushed to the nearest hospital for medical treatment.

Police have appealed to anyone with information which will help in arresting the suspects to contact 08600 1011 .

According to Vision Tactical Security's communication officer Mohamed Ameen Dabhelia, their specialised team reported to complaints of shooting at Mays pharmacy.

"Our security company responded to complaints about the shooting happened following a delivery from RTT courier company, one employee of the courier company was shot and wounded," Dabhelia said.

