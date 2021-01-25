WATCH | Robbers make off with no loot in failed CIT robbery on Golden Highway

The Hawks are investigating an alleged cash-in-transit robbery on the Golden Highway near Viking, Gauteng, on Monday afternoon.

SAPS spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said that the cash van was travelling east on the highway when a silver-grey BMW X5, with four occupants, rammed it off the road.

"The occupants then fired several shots at the cash van forcing the driver and crew to get out of the vehicle. The suspects went on to use explosives to bomb the cash van but they failed to gain access into the van," said Muridili adding that no one was injured.

No money was taken from the van and the group fled the scene in four cars. They are still at large.

Muridili said that police were appealing to the public to contact Crime Stop number 086 00 10111 if they had any information on the incident.

