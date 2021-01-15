33m ago

WATCH | Robbers smash through glass door of jewellery shop in Gateway Mall in brazen heist

Malibongwe Dayimani
  • Armed robbers smashed through a glass door of a Gateway Mall jewellery store and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and jewellery.
  • The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle which was later found abandoned on the M25 in the Greenwood Park area.
  • A case of robbery has been opened at Durban North police station for investigation. 

KwaZulu-Natal police have launched a massive hunt for a group of armed robbers who stormed a Gateway shopping centre jewellery store and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and jewellery.

The daring heist took place at 08:45 on Friday morning said KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele.  

Mbhele said the robbers forced their way into the shop by smashing through the glass door. 

The shopping centre is situated in Umhlanga, north of Durban.

The suspects fled the scene in a getaway vehicle which was later found abandoned on the M25 in the Greenwood Park area near the service station, said Mbhele.

Shots

"No shots were fired and no injuries have been reported. A case of robbery was opened at Durban North police station for investigation," said Mbhele.

crime
The aftermath of the jewellery heist.
crime
The aftermath of the jewellery heist.
crime
The aftermath of the jewellery heist.

The robbery was captured on cellphone cameras with videos circulating on social media.

In the 23 second video footage, a number of suspects can be seen through the transparent glass walls of the store, smashing jewellery displays.

In a second video the suspects can be seen fleeing the store with a loot in two bags.

A man carrying a pistol who appeared to be checking the coast was clear, was seen earlier leaving the store.

