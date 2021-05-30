55m ago

WATCH | RTMC to investigate traffic officer who allegedly assaulted motorist in Hartbeespoort

Tebogo Monama
  • A traffic officer allegedly slapped a driver.
  • The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) is investigating the alleged assault. 
  • The traffic officer's car registration is reportedly a fake.  

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) is investigating the alleged assault of a motorist by a traffic officer. 

In a 21-second video making the rounds on social media, the motorist, driving a Bentley, is slapped by a person wearing a traffic police uniform. 

The officer asks the driver who he is calling on his phone before slapping him and instructing him to drive off. The officer cocks his gun and screams at him to go, before the motorist drives off. 

The incident has been described online as a "robbery gone wrong". 

The alleged assault is believed to have happened in Hartbeespoort. 

In a statement on Sunday, the RTMC said it had noted the video and was concerned about the incident. 

"This is nothing but pure criminality and thuggery. Such behaviour is completely unacceptable and deserves the strongest censure. Some information has been obtained but the corporation is following all leads to obtain more details to verify it."

The Gauteng Traffic Police, in a tweet, said it did not operate in the area where the alleged assault occurred, adding the traffic officer's car registration was a fake.

Anyone with information is requested to send it to the RTMC on 083 293 7989 via WhatsApp.  

