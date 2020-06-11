28m ago

WATCH | Rubber bullets, rocks fly as police tear down structures in Hout Bay

Murray Williams

  • An operation by police and the City of Cape Town saw "illegal" structures where some people were living torn down in Hangberg, Hout Bay.
  • Residents and police were in a tense stand-off on a rainy Thursday.
  • Rocks and rubber bullets flew earlier in the day.

Running battles between police and residents of Hangberg, Hout Bay, broke out on a rainy and stormy Thursday in Cape Town, with rubber bullets and rocks flying as police tore down structures.

The confrontation took place in Hangberg, on the back slopes of the Sentinel peak, above Hout Bay Harbour, while an intense cold front gripped the city.

By noon on Thursday, the matter had calmed to a tense stand-off when News24 arrived at the scene.

hout bay
(Photo by Kiara Worth)
hout bay
(Photo by Kiara Worth)
hout bay
(Photo by Kiara Worth)
hout bay
(Photo by Kiara Worth)
hout bay
(Photo by Kiara Worth)
hout bay
(Photo by Kiara Worth)

Asked for comment on what had transpired, police officials said it was an operation with the City of Cape Town.

Councillor Rob Quintas said: "The South African Police Service's Public Order Police Unit is the commanding agency for this operation. No one is being evicted.

"Only illegal unoccupied and incomplete structures are being demolished.

"This long-planned operation is at the request of law-abiding members of the Hangberg community."

On the scene, a burning barricade smoldered in the rain, and rocks lay strewn across the roads.

Further comment has been sought from the City of Cape Town and the police.

There has been a stand-off between police and resi
(Photo by Adrian Madikisa)
Rubber bullet casings
The casings of rubber bullets found in the street in Hangberg, Hout Bay. (Murray Williams, News24)
Stand-off in Hangberg, Hout Bay
There has been a stand-off between police and residents of Hangberg, Hout Bay, over the demolition of illegal structures. (Murray Williams, News24)
There has been a stand-off between police and resi
(Photo by Adrian Madikisa)
There has been a stand-off between police and resi
(Photo by Adrian Madikisa)
There has been a stand-off between police and resi
(Photo by Adrian Madikisa)
There has been a stand-off between police and resi
(Photo by Adrian Madikisa)

This is a developing story.

