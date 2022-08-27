1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | SA climbers summit Kilimanjaro to raise funds for sanitary products

accreditation
Adrian de Kock
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A group of South Africans have summited Kilimanjaro to raise funds for charity.
  • The funds will go towards reproductive health education and supplying sanitary products to girls.
  • The climbers formed the second Trek4Mandela superwoman group, and were led by accomplished mountaineer Sibusiso Vilane.

South African climbers summited Africa’s highest peak to raise funds to give girls access to sanitary products and reproductive health education.

The climbers, forming the second Trek4Mandela superwoman group and led by accomplished mountaineer Sibusiso Vilane, followed the oldest and most established route to summit Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

The programme, founded by the Imbumba Foundation, seeks to address period poverty faced by many girls in South Africa and the rest of the globe by providing sanitary towels, puberty education and menstrual hygiene support to adolescent girls. 

The Marangu Route, meaning "a place where the water streams" in Swahili, is well loved by tourists and, although described as "the least arduous", can still challenge experienced climbers.

Good News24! | Catch up with our feel good stories

"It seems easy, but then it turns on the fire on the last day," one of the climbers said.

Mount Kilimanjaro is a dormant volcano with three volcanic cones named Kibo, Mawenzi and Shira. It's the highest mountain in Africa and also the highest freestanding mountain, towering at a colossal 5 895 metres above sea level.

The group included South African women from all walks of life, who undertook the challenge to raise awareness for the Imbumba Foundation’s Caring4Girls Programme, which aims to give a voice to young girls, instil dignity and foster confidence.

Caring4Girls was started in 2012 after founder Richard Mabaso overhead a conversation between his mom and niece about menstruation, which to this day is deemed taboo by many.

Mabaso has summitted Mount Kilimanjaro numerous times and Vilane has done so 32 times.  

The dusty Alpine Desert habitat road that leads to
The dusty Alpine Desert habitat road that leads to Kibo Hut, Kilimajaro.

He decided to open the conversation to become more inclusive and the mountain climbers are a key source of funds. The most recent climb started on 5 August and the group summited on Women's Day.

The Imbumba group make sure the climbers are ready for the summit by doing regular training weekends in the Drakensberg throughout the year and making sure participants climb regularly in their prospective provinces.

PICS | Ice Age footprints shed light on north America's early humans

In the Western Cape, the group focussed on the Platteklip Gorge walking route on Table Mountain and the group in Johannesburg used the Westcliff Stairs for training. It is also compulsory for the climbers to take medication to help with altitude sickness, and this gets dispensed by the doctor that accompanies them on their route.

On arrival at the main entrance, climbers learn their first and most important Swahili phrase "pole, pole" (meaning "slowly, slowly"). This is a friendly reminder to take it nice and easy, and is a standard greeting from passing guides and porters. The slow pace helps climbers to acclimatise and is kept all the way to the top at Uhuru Peak, one step every two to three seconds.

Making way for the Porters who carrying no less th
Making way for the Porters who carrying no less than 20kg each from Mandara Hut to Horombo on Kilimajaro. The average porter will climb Kilimanjaro between 3 to 4 times per month, many of which is their only source of income. Porter commonly say "Jambo!", meaning "Hello!" when walking past.

Before the climbers start the ascent, they watch as porters and chief guides weigh and pack for the journey of five days. The porters carry the climbers' duffel bags, packed with each day's clothing and toiletries, weighing no more than 15kg. Each porter carries 20kg in total – this includes all the water and food for the journey.

The only female porter in the group, and single mom of three, Mary Daniel, 42, was no exception. She has conquered the mountain around 15 times each year for the past three years, a job that helps to support her family on their small farm. 

Tears of joy and pain

The climbers start off with an 8km hike through the tropical rain forest from Marangu Gate to Mandara Hut. Above the tree tops, the climbers had a few encounters with blue monkeys, the last animals spotted aside from the ravens that follow all the way to the last camp.

The accommodation is made up of wooden cabins, some of which even have en-suite bathrooms and much-needed solar panels. Internet reception varies, but the climbers did have the odd chance to communicate with loved ones on the way. Climbers are served meals specifically aimed at building strength and stamina, while one climber's birthday was celebrated with cake.

After dinner, climbers sat around sharing stories and drinking copious amounts of ginger tea, which helps with altitude sickness.

Chief guide Simon Minja with Trek4Mandela summitee
Chief guide Simon Minja with Trek4Mandela summiteer Judy Sikuza after reaching Uhuru Peak, at 5,895 meters above sea level, top of Africa.

The next day was a 12km hike which included the climbers' first glimpse of the mountain. The third day, also known as a rest day, is a time to help climbers acclimatise and reflect and sees the participants walking 10km from Horombo Hut up to Zebra Rock. The rock is predominantly a lava cliff and the stripe pattern was formed when mineral-rich rainwater flowed down.

The guides on the mountain are well acquainted with South African climbers.

One guide, 50-year-old Prosper Evord Mwami, who had been climbing the mountain for more than seven years, has picked up some Afrikaans along the way, including well-known sayings like "Lekker, lekker soos ’n krekker" and "Bakgat", from South Africa climbers, including Francois Pienaar the former Springbok skipper.

On the fourth day, climbers make their way from Horombo Hut to Kibo Hut covering a distance of 10km through the Alpine Desert habitat. With the end in sight, Vilani took the climbers on a short hike up the summit.

Joyful Porter's at Horombo Hut erect tents as all
Joyful Porter's at Horombo Hut erect tents as all the wooden cabin are full. Horomobo Hut sits at 3720m (amsl) and its vegetation zone is know as Moorland.

"From tonight things are changing. It's a game of two, it's you and that mountain. Tonight is no longer about guides or me. This is your mountain… it's your time to step up to the plate to fight your way to the top," Vilani said during his pep talk with the team.

The trek to the summit began at 22:00, and each climber carried about four litres of water with them. They were advised to sip from the water every few minutes to prevent it from freezing inside the containers in the below-zero temperatures.

As the sun rose, climbers were greeted by the magnificent Mawenzi mountain, with Kenya on the one side and Tanzania on the other.

As the climbers summited the peak a few hours later, there were tears of joy and pain as many reflected on the journey women have taken in the fight for their rights.

Trek4Mandela project manager Sina Moyane said, through the Trek4Mandela programme and corporate sponsors, they had managed to empower 1.5 million girls.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tanzaniamount kilimanjarofeel good
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
There's been some jarring testimony during suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment hearings. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Parliament is finally stepping up its oversight
28% - 1522 votes
Hiring Dali Mpofu as her lawyer was self-sabotage
24% - 1329 votes
The whole thing is a waste of taxpayer money
44% - 2416 votes
Mkhwebane is clearly the victim of a political witch-hunt
3% - 168 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

1h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.89
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
19.81
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.83
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.65
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,737.96
0.0%
Silver
18.91
0.0%
Palladium
2,113.00
0.0%
Platinum
865.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
100.99
+1.6%
Top 40
63,508
0.0%
All Share
70,173
0.0%
Resource 10
64,512
0.0%
Industrial 25
85,475
0.0%
Financial 15
15,758
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

26 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
Company reimagines workforce by employing people with special needs - 'They...

26 Aug

Company reimagines workforce by employing people with special needs - 'They deserve a chance'
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22236.23) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo