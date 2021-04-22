46m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | SA Weather Service explains dramatic storm in East London

Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The SA Weather Service said a multi-cell cluster storm hit East London on Wednesday evening. 
  • Many people in East London and surrounding towns were left shaken after the storm resulted in excessive thunder and lightning strikes. 
  • The lightning was captured by some residents on their cellphones. 

The storm that hit East London and surrounding areas and left many trembling with fear on Wednesday evening due to excessive lightning and thunder was a multi-cell cluster storm. 

This was revealed by the SA Weather Service (SAWS) to News24 on Thursday. 

According to a response compiled by meteorologists Lelo Kleinbooi and Mandisa Manentsa-Titisi, these types of storms were defined as a group of thunderstorm cells moving in one unit.

On Wednesday just after 18:00, Buffalo City Metro residents were stunned by thunder and lightning strikes that lit up the skyline over the Indian Ocean.  

Many took to social media expressing their shock and awe.

Teacher Luzanne Fouche and her family captured the strikes from their East Coast farm in Gonubie. 

She told News24: 

I have never seen anything like this before. It's like disco lights. No sound but strong winds came with sudden blows. It's scary. It's happening out at sea.

Some described the weather as insane.

The SAWS said possible severe weather that could be expected from multi-cell cluster storms include damaging winds, large hailstones, large amounts of small hail, excessive or frequent lightning, and heavy precipitation which might sometimes lead to flash flooding. 

"Severe thunderstorms are common, with them frequently occurring between November and March. The last time there was a severe thunderstorm over Buffalo City Metro was in March, but due to the nature of thunderstorms they can affect Bhisho and not necessarily get to East London and vice versa.

"It is also important to note that severe thunderstorms may produce any of the above listed severe weather," it added.

So what caused the dramatic weather in East London? 

"Favorable atmospheric conditions which are conducive for thunderstorm development, in meteorology terms, include a surface trough, a steep upper air trough over the western interior of the country and high instability indices." 

The SAWS said severe thunderstorms could directly or indirectly cause injuries to people and damage to properties, adding fatalities were possible due to mostly lightning strikes.  

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sa weather serviceeastern capeeast londonweather
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 4196 votes
Yes, at work
18% - 1365 votes
No, I've never experienced this
27% - 2102 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.32
(+0.6)
GBP/ZAR
19.81
(-0.2)
EUR/ZAR
17.19
(+0.3)
AUD/ZAR
11.04
(-0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.5)
Gold
1,782.29
(-0.6)
Silver
26.12
(-1.6)
Platinum
1,206.50
(-0.9)
Brent Crude
65.32
(-1.9)
Palladium
2,828.87
(-1.8)
All Share
66,972
(-0.3)
Top 40
61,183
(-0.4)
Financial 15
12,096
(-0.2)
Industrial 25
86,814
(+0.1)
Resource 10
68,622
(-0.9)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

16h ago

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the...

21 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the bottom of her new heart
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town pony left for dead rehabilitated and looking for a new home

20 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town pony left for dead rehabilitated and looking for a new home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo