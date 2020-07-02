WATCH | SAHRC to take City of Cape Town to court after naked man dragged from shack

The SAHRC will take the City of Cape Town to court after a man was dragged naked from his shack in Khayelitsha.

SAHRC commissioner Chris Nissen said there was "absolutely no excuse" for the City's action.

The city's mayor acknowledged the circumstances were "shameful", but defended its right to stop "illegal invasions".

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) intends taking the City of Cape Town to court over its eviction policy following the forced removal of a naked man from his shack in Khayelitsha on Wednesday.

"There is absolutely no excuse for what happened," said SAHRC commissioner Chris Nissen on Thursday.

Nissen said Bulelani Qholani was stripped of all dignity when he was evicted and dragged naked from his shack.

The SA Human Rights Commission intends taking the City of Cape Town to court over its eviction policy following a man tackled in the nude and his shack broken around him in Khayelitsha Commissioner Chris Nissen said this breached Covid Disaster Management Act @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/FjWSRqDOH5 — Jenni Evans (@itchybyte) July 2, 2020

In a video of the incident, law enforcement officials can be seen manhandling and tussling with Qholani, before he goes back inside. The shack is then torn down with him in it.



The commission also believes it was a breach of the Disaster Management Act during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"And we, as the commission, have decided that we will go to court and stop the City from evicting people during Covid-19."

Protest march planned

Four law enforcement officers were suspended as responses of horror and anger were expressed.

A march has been planned in the city in protest against the City's actions.

City of Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato on Thursday described the incident as "shameful" and that it impaired Qholani's dignity, and could not be tolerated.

Khayelitsha march over LE Cape Town chasing him naked and breaking his shack. 4 officers suspended @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/z0HKypPcrH — Jenni Evans (@itchybyte) July 2, 2020

He however defended the city's right to stop what he deemed "illegal" land invasions.



"While evictions are not permitted under the lockdown, the courts, as well as the national Minister of Human Settlements, Lindiwe Sisulu, have made it clear that municipalities across South Africa have a duty to prevent illegal land invasions," Plato said.

"This particular area in Khayelitsha was illegally invaded during the first weeks of the national lockdown and the City responded to requests from the local community to remove the illegally erected structures."



