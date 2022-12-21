WATCH | SAPS vs slaps: ‘Drunk’ man assaults cop after being warned to stop drinking in public

A man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted a police officer following a confrontation in Springs on the East Rand on Tuesday, Gauteng police say.



Spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said the officers were conducting routine patrols in the area when they came across five men drinking in public.

"When the police warned them about public drinking, one of the men turned on the male police officer.

"The suspect then fled the scene. Back-up was called, and the suspect was arrested later in the evening," Muridili said.

In a video of the incident shared on social media, the man can repeatedly be seen slapping the officer.

The officer pulls out his firearm, but the man appears undeterred as he pushes him away.

“Shoot, shoot," a man can be heard shouting.

Muridili said the man was charged with assaulting a police officer and is expected to appear in the Springs Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.



