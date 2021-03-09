1h ago

WATCH | SARS offices in Pretoria go up in smoke

Nicole McCain
The Pretoria offices of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) caught fire on Monday.

"The call was received at approximately 10:58 that an office was on fire at SARS' offices in Brooklyn. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered [smoke] coming out of an office and went in to investigate. The fire was extinguished and no injuries were [reported]," Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

SARS had not yet provided comment.

Offices of the South African Revenue Services (Sars) in Pretoria have caught fire. (Supplied)
Offices of the South African Revenue Services (Sars) in Pretoria have caught fire. (Supplied)

