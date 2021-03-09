WATCH | SARS offices in Pretoria go up in smoke

The Pretoria offices of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) caught fire on Monday.

"The call was received at approximately 10:58 that an office was on fire at SARS' offices in Brooklyn. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered [smoke] coming out of an office and went in to investigate. The fire was extinguished and no injuries were [reported]," Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

SARS had not yet provided comment.

