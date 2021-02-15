11m ago

WATCH | Schools reopening: Why Gauteng education dept is experiencing admission difficulties

Sesona Ngqakamba
Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Gauteng Educatrion MEC Panyaza Lesufi at the unveiling of Abram Hlophe Primary School in Katlehong on 15 February 2021. (Kayleen Morgan, News24)
  • The GDE says parents play a role in delays in placing their children in Grades 1 and 8.
  • By Saturday, almost 1 500 pupils were not placed as schools prepared to reopen on Monday.
  • Some parents complained that the schools their children are placed at are far.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) says it is experiencing serious challenges with the admission of Grade 1 and 8 pupils - not because of its systems, but because of spaces at schools which parents prefer. 

The provincial department's spokesperson, Steve Mabona, told News24 on Monday that, because parents want schools closer to their homes, those schools were not able to accommodate everyone. 

It resulted in the department placing the children at other schools, which were a bit further from where they lived. 

Mabona said the department was aware of protests in Tshwane West, adding that it was impossible to please everybody.

He said, by last Saturday, there were about 1 500 pupils unplaced in the province. 

"In the area of Tshwane West, Akasia, there is high pressure and we cannot accommodate everyone that applied to those schools - [and] that is why we opted in giving them alternative spaces and some of them are saying 'it's far'.

"We have a capacity challenge in some of our high pressure areas, but we are working tirelessly because we have provided mobile units. We gave them (schools) funding to build classes, so we assist with space limitation. 

"Up to now, we can say many of our schools, children have arrived. You know they will be given programmes on how they will be attending moving forward. The rotation programme, teaching plans," the spokesperson said. 

Mabona was answering the media following Monday's unveiling of the state-of-the-art Abram Hlophe Primary School in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, as the first day of school kicked off. 

Premier David Makhura, Ekurhuleni mayor, Mzwandile Masina, Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Infrastructure Development MEC Tasneem Motara were in attendance, but had seemingly dodged media questions. They were said to have rushed to a Gauteng executive council lekgotla. 

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Lesufi said the department expected about 120 000 Grade 1s to enter the system. 

Mabona said another issue was in Ga-Rankuwa, Soshanguve and Mabopane, where parents had children attending primary schools in outlying areas.

He said because regulations had now changed, and schools were prioritising admitting pupils who lived in closer radiuses, parents were having difficulty in finding spaces.

Mabona said parents were refusing to send their children to other schools. They say that problems, such as crime and drugs, were in those areas.

He said other issues were the languages being taught at the schools. 

"In primary, that particular child was doing English and Afrikaans only... and, now, you cannot want a child to start Xitsonga or Sepedi at high school level." 

Learners from the Abram Hlope Primary School. (Kayleen Morgan, News24)
Gauteng government reopened the newly furnished Abram Hlope Primary school worth R89 million on 15 February 2021. (Kayleen Morgan, News24)

Mabona said Johannesburg South was also an issue, with parents fighting to get their children into President High School and Mondeor High School. 

"So it is a problem. And it is not a system problem. " 

The department said it would issue an update later. 

On Sunday, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said about 16 117 pupils were awaiting placement nationally. 

Motshekga said the department had developed a draft school admission policy, which would be sent out for public comment. 

"The policy focuses on the rights and obligations of parents, which is very critical, hence we are imploring the public to submit its comments to the department by 12 March," Motshekga said. 

