WATCH | Joburg explosion: At least 9 injured, vehicles overturned following suspected gas line leak

Iavan Pijoos, Ntwaagae Seleka, Alex Patrick, Cebelihle Bhengu, Mihlali Ntsabo and Alfonso Nqunjana
  • Multiple people were injured following a suspected gas line explosion in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday night.
  • The explosion left a huge sinkhole in the road, cracked the tar and overturned vehicles.
  • There was a strong smell of gas in the air and officials were moving people away from the scene.

Multiple people were injured following a suspected gas line explosion in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday night.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, who visited the scene, said nine people were confirmed injured and taken to hospitals around the city centre. He said no deaths had been reported at this stage.

Lesufi added that Egoli Gas technicians were at the scene to advise the officials dealing with the disaster.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring told News24 several people sustained minor to moderate injuries.

FOLLOW IT LIVE | Joburg explosion: ‘I saw cars flying, many people were injured,’ taxi driver tells News24 reporter

"Reports thus far show that no one has sustained any fatal injuries," Meiring said.  

Netcare911's Sarah Kekana described the scene as a "red zone", and had told their paramedics at the scene to stand down.

A paramedic told News24 they had transported more than 10 people with serious to minor injuries to hospital.

Part of the road had sunk in and the tar had gaping cracks.

JP Von Benecke from the Gauteng emergency medical services told News24 they had treated multiple casualties, and vehicles were overthrown.

joburg explosion,gas explosion,bree street
Paramedics say multiple people have been injured following a suspected gas line explosion in the Johannesburg CBD, paramedics say.
Johannesburg gas explosion
Several cars were damaged during following the explosion in the Johannesburg CBD.
gas explosion
Authorities at the scene of a gas explosion in Johannesburg CBD.
explosion
There was significant damage to the road and vehicles following the explosion.

Benecke said a “massive sinkhole” had developed.

"About four vehicles have been trapped. Currently, it is still a search-and-rescue operation."

Benecke said resources had to be moved to the western side of Lilian Ngoyi Street to access patients.

"We have established a command centre at Lilian Ngoyi Street and Bree Street corners. Currently, the whole area is too unstable for us to enter."

There was a strong smell of gas on the corner of Lillian Ngoyi and Eloff streets.

READ | Zimbabwean family that died in the Boksburg gas disaster repatriated and buried back home

An official from the Johannesburg Road Agency at the scene told News24 that the extent of damage following the suspected explosion was "quite bad".

People were ordered to stay away.

Officials were turning away residents who live in buildings close to what appears to be the epicentre, and residents who live in buildings further away were urged to go home.


