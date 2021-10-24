24 Oct

WATCH | Security guard, civilian shot and wounded during jewellery store robbery in Pretoria

Lwandile Bhengu
A security guard and a civilian were shot and injured during a jewellery store robbery at Menlyn Park shopping centre in Pretoria on Sunday. 

In a statement, the centre confirmed armed men had robbed a jewellery store. 

"It has been reported that a security guard and a civilian have been shot and have subsequently been taken away by an ambulance for further attention," said the centre. 

ALSO READ | Mpumalanga police searching for suspects after stores looted and ATMs bombed at mall

According to Emer-G-Med emergency services, one patient, who was shot multiple times, was treated then airlifted to the hospital while another was transported by ambulance. 

A woman who spoke to New24 on the condition of anonymity, who was shopping with her family at a Pick n Pay, recalled shots going off followed by people frantically running.

“When the first shot went off, the doors were still open, but as soon as people started running frantically and more shots going off, they closed the doors and switched some lights off. Everyone ran to the back of the store and hid there,” she said. 

They hid in the store for about 45 minutes with their phones hidden in case the robbers made their way into the store. 

In a graphic video shared on social media, a person can be seen lying on the ground in a pool of blood while security guards try to assist them. 

In another video taken outside the centre, the alleged perpetrators can be seen bypassing the spikes at a boom gate in one of the parking areas by placing a sort of ramp over them for two suspected getaway cars to pass over.

The shopping centre said entrance three remained closed while the rest had been declared safe and remained open. 

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela did not immediately respond to the request for comment. His comment will be added once received.  

