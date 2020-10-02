36m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Seven accused in R255m asbestos contract granted bail, more arrests expected

Azarrah Karrim
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Seven accused implicated in the controversial R255 milion Free State asbestos contract were granted bail between R50 000 and R500 000 in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Friday.
  • More arrests in the matter are to be expected, according to the NPA. 
  • The asset forfeiture unit would also be working to recoup R300 million lost through the contract.

Seven accused implicated in the controversial R255 million Free State asbestos contract have been released on bail in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Friday, with more arrests expected.

Standing accused are former human settlements head of department Nthimotse Mokhesi, supply chain officer Mahlomola Matlakala, businessman Edwin Sodi, Sello Joseph Radebe, director of ORI Group Abel Kgotso Manyeki, former Msunduzi municipal manager Thabane Zulu, and former Mangaung Mayor Olly Mlamleli.

READ | AFU seizes millions in property, cars belonging to asbestos corruption accused

All seven, including four companies, stand accused of 60 charges in total relating to fraud and corruption under schedule five offences. Sodi was granted bail of R500 000 – the highest bail amount of the group.

Matlakala and Manyeki were each granted R50 000, and the rest were released on R100 000 bail.

The case was postponed to 11 November.

ROLLING COVERAGE | Former KZN police chief arrested as law enforcement cracks down on corruption

Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Sipho Ngwema said he was satisfied with the bail amount set by magistrate in the matter. 

"It shows the seriousness of the offences, R500 000 reflects what has been happening in the case and we are happy that all of them, the court agreed, [their case] is serious and therefore they have to show seriousness by paying those kinds of amounts."

Ngwema added that up to three more arrests relating to the case could be made.

Appear

"When they appear [again] on 11 November we hope that there will be more accused on the charge sheet."

Ngwema said the indictment speaks to the high potential for a successful conviction. 

"You will notice that what we try and do now, is we invest more time in the investigation rather than file an arrest and then investigate once people have been arrested already.

READ | Corruption arrests: Why Ace should be sweating

"The indictment means that we are ready to go to court even tomorrow because there are 60 charges there, it is clear, it is concise – there is no doubt about the state’s case – even the magistrate mentioned today that there is a prima facie case based on the charge sheet alone."

Ngwema further explained that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) would be working with the asset forfeiture unit to recoup R300 million of the funds lost in the R255 million asbestos contract. 

"This means they have to take household property, cars and any other realisable property that is going to assist in making sure that you recover whatever has been lost to the State," he said.

Ngwema added that the difference in the amounts relates to interest accrued by the state, had the money remained with the state. He added that this would be calculated on many properties, including in Bloemfontein, Gauteng, and KwaZulu-Natal.

Related Links
Fraud, 60 charges and a web of payments - the state's case against Free State asbestos 7
BREAKING | AFU seizes millions in property, cars belonging to asbestos corruption accused
The case against Ace Magashule in the R280m Gupta Estina dairy farm scandal
Read more on:
free statebloemfonteincourts
Lottery
1 winner in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should grandparents' be paid to babysit their own grandchildren?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, their time and experience deserves compensation
27% - 647 votes
It depends on how long and how often they have the kids
42% - 1009 votes
No way, it's their role and they shouldn't expect payment
31% - 733 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.45
(-0.04)
ZAR/GBP
21.29
(+0.38)
ZAR/EUR
19.28
(+1.04)
ZAR/AUD
11.78
(+1.06)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.59)
Gold
1902.40
(+0.05)
Silver
23.85
(+0.32)
Platinum
887.00
(-0.43)
Brent Crude
40.65
(-3.24)
Palladium
2306.00
(-0.06)
All Share
54219.24
(-0.42)
Top 40
49896.68
(-0.52)
Financial 15
10332.37
(+1.71)
Industrial 25
73055.25
(-0.96)
Resource 10
52634.17
(-0.75)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20274.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo