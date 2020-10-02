WATCH | Seven accused in R255m asbestos contract granted bail, more arrests expected

Seven accused implicated in the controversial R255 milion Free State asbestos contract were granted bail between R50 000 and R500 000 in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

More arrests in the matter are to be expected, according to the NPA.

The asset forfeiture unit would also be working to recoup R300 million lost through the contract.

Seven accused implicated in the controversial R255 million Free State asbestos contract have been released on bail in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Friday, with more arrests expected.

Standing accused are former human settlements head of department Nthimotse Mokhesi, supply chain officer Mahlomola Matlakala, businessman Edwin Sodi, Sello Joseph Radebe, director of ORI Group Abel Kgotso Manyeki, former Msunduzi municipal manager Thabane Zulu, and former Mangaung Mayor Olly Mlamleli.

All seven, including four companies, stand accused of 60 charges in total relating to fraud and corruption under schedule five offences. Sodi was granted bail of R500 000 – the highest bail amount of the group.

Matlakala and Manyeki were each granted R50 000, and the rest were released on R100 000 bail.

The case was postponed to 11 November.

Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Sipho Ngwema said he was satisfied with the bail amount set by magistrate in the matter.



"It shows the seriousness of the offences, R500 000 reflects what has been happening in the case and we are happy that all of them, the court agreed, [their case] is serious and therefore they have to show seriousness by paying those kinds of amounts."

Ngwema added that up to three more arrests relating to the case could be made.

"When they appear [again] on 11 November we hope that there will be more accused on the charge sheet."

Ngwema said the indictment speaks to the high potential for a successful conviction.

"You will notice that what we try and do now, is we invest more time in the investigation rather than file an arrest and then investigate once people have been arrested already.

"The indictment means that we are ready to go to court even tomorrow because there are 60 charges there, it is clear, it is concise – there is no doubt about the state’s case – even the magistrate mentioned today that there is a prima facie case based on the charge sheet alone."

Ngwema further explained that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) would be working with the asset forfeiture unit to recoup R300 million of the funds lost in the R255 million asbestos contract.

"This means they have to take household property, cars and any other realisable property that is going to assist in making sure that you recover whatever has been lost to the State," he said.

Ngwema added that the difference in the amounts relates to interest accrued by the state, had the money remained with the state. He added that this would be calculated on many properties, including in Bloemfontein, Gauteng, and KwaZulu-Natal.